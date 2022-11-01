Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters to decide if non-citizens should vote in local elections
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WSYX) — They are taxpayers. They are homeowners. They have kids in the local school district. The only thing they are not is American citizens. Should they be allowed to vote?. Voters deciding on Ohio Issue 2 will get the final say. In 2019, voters in...
How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways
The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election.
WSYX ABC6
Nan Whaley says DeWine 'too weak to stand up to' GOP extremists
DAYTON, Ohio — It was a quiet, sunny morning, a chance to take the dog for a walk. Peace and quiet. Nan Whaley will take it after leading Dayton through three years of trauma. Whaley is the now-former mayor of Dayton. She’s asking voters for a promotion, which would...
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Secretary of State taking steps to ensure ballot security in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With one week left to cast your vote for this year’s elections, Secretary of State Frank LaRose is ensuring Ohioans their ballot is secure and fair. LaRose said the electronic tabulation of votes are cross-checked with the paper copy of the ballot each election. “We’ve had historically a 99.98% accuracy rate […]
Are Republicans – not Democrats – Responsible for 2022's Early Voting in Ohio?
Figures from the secretary of state's office may be unreliable.
State of Ohio changes early in-person voting hours
DAYTON — Early in-person voting locations will have new hours of operation in the state of Ohio. Nov. 1st - Nov. 4th: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 5th: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 6th: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 7th: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. The...
How to Cast Your Vote in Ohio's 2022 General Election
Learn how to vote early, when polls open on election day, what identification you'll need and more.
Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide
Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Michigan governor tells voters make abortion legal and she’ll steal Ohio jobs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in their state’s constitution, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll start “stealing headquarters” and luring trained workers from Ohio. We’re talking about abortion’s role in the election and economy on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
WTRF
Do I need my ID to vote in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to confirm what identification will work on Election Day.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in […]
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Public Safety Committee hears community input on downtown noise, violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Noise and violence were top of mind for Columbus' Public Safety Committee Wednesday night. Council members Rob Dorans and Emmanuel Remy heard from people living and working downtown and in the Short North. Some said the bars are too loud for too long. Other said...
Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women
LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
What is State Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week and there are big races on the ballot in Ohio, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate. News Center 7′s John Bedell is breaking down one of two complicated questions that is on the ballot for voters to decide on.
Comments / 7