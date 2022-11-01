Read full article on original website
What We’re Reading: Comparing New, Original COVID-19 Boosters; CDC Updates Opioid Prescription Guidelines; Health Care Cybersecurity Report
Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster was found to be nearly 4 times more efficacious against Omicron in older adults; CDC released more flexible guidelines for clinicians prescribing opioids; Senator Mark Warner released a report offering solutions to cybersecurity threats to the health care sector. New COVID-19 Booster Performs Better Than...
Data Presented at AHA Shows Medicare's HRRP Program Only Cut Readmissions for the Wealthy
Posters presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in Chicago, Illinois, found that the neighborhood income and socioeconomic status had an effect on heart failure and all-cause readmission rates. Medicare's Hospital Readmission Reduction Program (HRRP) a centerpiece of CMS' protocol to evaluate hospital quality, has mostly worked to...
As Medical Falsehoods Persist, Concerns About Future Pandemic Readiness Grow
Physicians and scientists are worried about the future pandemic preparedness, and the reasons why are largely due to social and political influences, according to a keynote speech and panel discussion on the first day of Kidney Week 2022. Why should nephrologists care about preventing the next pandemic? That was the...
Earlier ART Linked to Better Long-term HIV Outcomes
An extended follow-up to a 2015 study further supports that beginning antiretroviral therapy (ART) earlier is linked to better long-term outcomes compared with delayed ART initiation. Initiating antiretroviral therapy (ART) earlier in the course of HIV infection is linked to better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to...
Curtis Warfield: Proactive Education, Management Will Improve Lifestyle Intervention Adherence for Patients With CKD
Curtis Warfield, MS, senior quality analyst, Indiana State Department of Health, and regional leader of National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Advocacy Committee, spoke on limitations regarding the current process of educating and managing lifestyle interventions for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), and how nephrologists can better integrate these strategies. A...
Dr Soyini Hawkins: Treating Endometriosis Requires Goals for the Rest of a Patient’s Life
Since endometriosis is a chronic disease, treating it cannot be approached with a “one-and-done” mentality, said Soyini Hawkins, MD, gynecologist at Fibroid and Pelvic Wellness Center of Georgia. Treating endometriosis cannot only be thought of in short-term solutions, but how to improve quality of life for the patient...
COA's Bo Gamble: Help Your Patient, Not Your Profit Center
"We need to get rid of all obstacles that are getting in the way of the patient getting their care," said Bo Gamble, director of strategic practice initiatives at Community Oncology Alliance (COA). Bo Gamble, the longtime director of strategic practice initiatives at the Community Oncology Alliance, was honored October...
Amount of Low-Income Young Children and Older Adult Hospitalizations Due to RSV is Substantially Underestimated
Children and families living in low-income neighborhoods have the highest rate of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) hospitalizations, according to researchers. Recorded diagnoses for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) likely only accounts for a small amount of the burden of hospitalizations and disparities in care among different populations and socio-economic groups, according to research published in Pneumonia.
Substantial Health Care Burden Linked With Recurrent CDI for Medicare Advantage, Commercial Beneficiaries
A poster presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 showed that patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI), who had Medicare Advantage Part D coverage or were enrolled in a commercial health plan were associated with significantly greater health care resource utilization, including emergency department and inpatient visits, compared with those without rCDI.
Empagliflozin Cuts Risk of Cardiovascular Death, More Severe CKD by 28%, Study Finds
Empagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, reduced the risk of death or worsening progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by 28%, according to results published Friday at Kidney Week 2022. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk for progressing to worse disease or dying from cardiovascular issues had...
Change in Smoking Status and Subsequent BMI Change Linked to NAFLD Risk
Across 4 types of smoking status groups, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) risk significantly increased among participants who saw an increase in body mass index (BMI) and decreased among participants whose BMI went down. Change in body mass index (BMI) following change in smoking status is strongly associated with risk...
Impact of Food Affordability on Diabetes-Related Preventable Hospitalization
Sujith Ramachandran, PhD, Yiqiao Zhang, MS, Tyler J. Dunn, PhD, Swarnali Goswami, MS, Eric Pittman, PharmD, Georgianna Mann, PhD, Annie Cafer, PhD. Medicaid enrollees residing in counties with greater food affordability had lower odds of preventable hospitalization related to diabetes. ABSTRACT. Objectives: This study aims to estimate the burden of...
Macitentan Safety, Effectiveness in PAH Confirmed in New Analysis
Two data sets from patients with severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) show the benefits of macitentan (Opsumit) monotherapy despite guidelines calling for combination therapy, even among patients with World Health Organizational functional class I-II disease. Data from the OPsumit Users Registry (OPUS) and OPsumit Historical USers cohort (OrPHeUS) demonstrate the...
Dr Edward Licitra Talks 340B, Building Employer Relationships
340B was developed with positive intentions, but has resulted in unintended consequences, said Edward J. Licitra, MD, PhD, chairman and chief executive officer, Astera Cancer Care. Edward J. Licitra, MD, PhD, chairman and chief executive officer, Astera Cancer Care, took part in the recent COA Payer Exchange Summit as a...
SOGUG-AUREA Study Overview
Arlene Siefker-Radtke, MD: Another exciting abstract from this year’s ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress] presentation is the SOGUG-AUREA trial, which looked at patients who had borderline kidney function, poor performance status, and were older than 70 years of age. Those patients were treated with split-dose cisplatin with atezolizumab. Why are we interested in split-dose cisplatin? Because it’s commonly done at academic centers as a means of giving patients cisplatin, given the potential survival benefit that has always been observed with cisplatin compared with carboplatin. There have been many strategies utilized for doing split-dose cisplatin. Some have given these combinations on both day 1 and day 8, splitting the cisplatin over 2 weeks. Others have given the cisplatin split on day 1 and day 2. But there are limited data on the impact of cisplatin and whether we see any detrimental effects on either toxicity or clinical outcomes.
Dr Jen Gunter Addresses the Evolving Role of the Medical Community in Combating Health Misinformation
Jen Gunter, MD, obstetrician and gynecologist, author, and specialist in chronic pain medicine and vulvovaginal disorders, spoke on the change in perspective regarding the medical and scientific community's role in dispelling health care misinformation on social media and in the press. Physicians have been historically discouraged from speaking to the...
Dr Brent W. Miller on Emerging Technologies in Home Dialysis and Strategies to Improve Uptake
Brent W. Miller, MD, board certified nephrologist and professor of clinical medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, discussed new and emerging technologies for at-home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, as well as efforts that have been made to address uptake issues for patients with kidney disease. Several emerging technologies in...
Face Medical Misinformation Head on, Nephrologists Are Told
With no sign that medical misinformation is going away, a session at Kidney Week 2022 delved into how nephrologists and researchers can educate and inform the public. On the same day that Elon Musk reportedly laid off half of Twitter’s staff, including teams that moderate inflammatory or fake political and health content, a session at Kidney Week 2022 delved into how nephrologists and the medical profession in general can use social media as well as visual abstracts and podcasting to educate.
SLE Prevalence Varies Across Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Colombia and Brazil had the highest prevalence and incidence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a new investigation found. A new analysis of low- and middle-income countries suggests that cases of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are on the rise, although rates of the disease vary significantly from country to country and there is a need for more reliable data with regard to the prevalence of the disease in certain countries.
Sleep Quality Associated With Variation in Gut Microbiota Composition
A study found that gut microbiota composition was associated with sleep quality and cognitive performance in older adults with insomnia. A study published in Nature and Science of Sleep found that there was an association between variance in gut microbiota composition and sleep quality and cognitive performance in a group of older adults who had insomnia. These findings highlight gut microbiota as a potential indicator for auxiliary diagnosis of older adults with insomnia and cognitive decline.
