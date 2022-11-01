Read full article on original website
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gets into it with fans for banging on glass
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t just his team’s poor third period that drew the ire of Penguins coach Mike Sullivan during the Sabres’ 6-3 comeback win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Amidst a scrum on the ice, it appeared a fan began banging on the glass behind the Pittsburgh bench, bumping Sullivan. Security quickly […]
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Sullivan: Penguins’ Latest Meltdown in 6-3 Loss ‘Stings’
BUFFALO — This isn’t just a slump for the Pittsburgh Penguins anymore. It’s a recurring nightmare. Their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center wasn’t simply another defeat; it was the latest in a series of games in which they were unable to protect a multiple-goal lead.
Watch: Jason Zucker Imitates Jaromir Jagr Goal Celebration
The Pittsburgh Penguins debuted their new reverse-retro jerseys against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The robo-penguin logo, which helped to define the 1990s and early 2000s Penguins era, returned to the front of the Penguins’ jerseys. So did an old goal celebration. About seven minutes into the game, Penguins...
PHN Penguins Live Chat: Penguins Trouble, Real Blame & Scape Goats
From the PHN studios in downtown Pittsburgh, Dan Kingerski rolls through the Penguins’ troubles, from turnovers to defensemen and inconsistent scoring. Kingerski was in the locker rooms from Edmonton to Seattle and again Tuesday when the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Penguins 6-5 in OT. Did the Bruins...
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Penguins Takeaways: Can Letang Lift Power Play? Give it a Shot
BUFFALO — Kris Letang showed his exceptional passing ability on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goal in their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Penguins were on a power play coming out of the second intermission, and Sidney Crosby won the faceoff that got the third period started. He pulled the puck to Evgeni Malkin, who moved it along to Letang.
Letang ‘Game-Time Decision’ for Sabres
BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins might be getting their top defenseman back when they face Buffalo tonight at KeyBank Center. Kris Letang, who sat out their 6-5 overtime loss to Boston Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena because of illness, accompanied his teammates to Buffalo and will be a game-time decision when they face the Sabres at 7:38 p.m., coach Mike Sullivan said.
Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Teams Sputtering, Penguins Waste Golden Chance
In the end, fourth-line goals and top-line heroics didn’t matter for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they gift-wrapped a game they should have won and delivered it to the Boston Bruins. Big-name teams across the league are sputtering, from the Penguins to the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, and Toronto Maple Leafs, to name a few. And surprises are emerging in New Jersey, Seattle, and Montreal.
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Rust & Rakell: Where Do They Fit?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had a first line that was set in stone: Sidney Crosby and his two wingers, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. This trio had been together for years, with great success, especially in the regular season. On March 21, 2022, Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell was traded to the Penguins, and starting from that very date, there has been a debate in the Penguins community. Should Rust or Rakell be the staple on one of the best first lines in the league? Here’s a look at which decision makes the most sense for the team.
Sporting News
Penguins team name, explained: Origin, meaning behind Pittsburgh's NHL club name
When you think of success in the NHL, especially in recent years, it's impossible not to think of the Penguins. The Pittsburgh franchise has won three Stanley Cups in the last 15 years, including going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. In total, the organization has five Cup wins, which is tied for the sixth-most in NHL history.
UPDATED–Penguins Skate: Letang, Carter Absent Ahead of Game Against Boston
Neither defenseman Kris Letang nor forward Jeff Carter participated in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ optional morning skate at PPG Paints Arena ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins at home. Coach Mike Sullivan said after the skate that Carter will miss the game against Boston, while Letang is...
markerzone.com
BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC
On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
