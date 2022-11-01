ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FOX Sports

Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Watch: Jason Zucker Imitates Jaromir Jagr Goal Celebration

The Pittsburgh Penguins debuted their new reverse-retro jerseys against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The robo-penguin logo, which helped to define the 1990s and early 2000s Penguins era, returned to the front of the Penguins’ jerseys. So did an old goal celebration. About seven minutes into the game, Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Takeaways: Can Letang Lift Power Play? Give it a Shot

BUFFALO — Kris Letang showed his exceptional passing ability on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goal in their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Penguins were on a power play coming out of the second intermission, and Sidney Crosby won the faceoff that got the third period started. He pulled the puck to Evgeni Malkin, who moved it along to Letang.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Letang ‘Game-Time Decision’ for Sabres

BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins might be getting their top defenseman back when they face Buffalo tonight at KeyBank Center. Kris Letang, who sat out their 6-5 overtime loss to Boston Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena because of illness, accompanied his teammates to Buffalo and will be a game-time decision when they face the Sabres at 7:38 p.m., coach Mike Sullivan said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Teams Sputtering, Penguins Waste Golden Chance

In the end, fourth-line goals and top-line heroics didn’t matter for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they gift-wrapped a game they should have won and delivered it to the Boston Bruins. Big-name teams across the league are sputtering, from the Penguins to the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, and Toronto Maple Leafs, to name a few. And surprises are emerging in New Jersey, Seattle, and Montreal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Rust & Rakell: Where Do They Fit?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had a first line that was set in stone: Sidney Crosby and his two wingers, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. This trio had been together for years, with great success, especially in the regular season. On March 21, 2022, Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell was traded to the Penguins, and starting from that very date, there has been a debate in the Penguins community. Should Rust or Rakell be the staple on one of the best first lines in the league? Here’s a look at which decision makes the most sense for the team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC

On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

