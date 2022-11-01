ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers




PetBar to offer full-service, self-service washing and grooming in Frisco

A PetBar location in Frisco is projected to open near the end of December. (Courtesy PetBar) The PetBar franchise is coming to Frisco with its first location set to open near the end of December, co-owner Kristi Long said. The business will be located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 500, and will offer full-service washing and grooming services as well as a self-service option for washing your pet. www.petbarinc.com.
FRISCO, TX


DFW grocery landscape evolves with H-E-B; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings

The ribbon is cut for the H-E-B in Frisco, the first in the area. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how H-E-B's emergence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has shaken up the local grocery industry. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
DALLAS, TX


Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine

Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
GRAPEVINE, TX


Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West

Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
PLANO, TX


PJ’s Coffee to open its first Frisco location

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans will open its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee of New Orleans) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road, owner Lauren Elliott said in an email. Construction is expected to finish in mid-December and will open shortly after that. The location will have a drive-thru and serve a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages along with organic tea, breakfast sandwiches and pastries. www.pjscoffee.com.
FRISCO, TX


Kohl's scheduled to open new Plano store Nov. 11

The new Kohl's department store is scheduled to open Nov. 11 in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Kohl’s is scheduled to open its new store at 5800 Preston Road, Plano, on Nov. 11. The store replaces the existing department store building, which will close Nov. 10 at 4708 W. Spring Creek Parkway. The new 55,000-square-foot store includes apparel, housewares, accessories, shoes and more. The new store also includes Sephora, which offers personal care and beauty products. The previous Kohl's building will be replaced by an apartment development, according to the city. www.kohls.com.
PLANO, TX


Ivybrook Academy opening half-day preschool in Flower Mound

Ivybrook Academy will open in Flower Mound on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Ivybrook Academy) Ivybrook Academy in Flower Mound will open Nov. 28, according to a spokesperson for the company. The school is located at 3917 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 130, and is available for tours. Ivybrook Academy is a half-day preschool with a curriculum based on the Montessori and Reggio Emilia styles of learning. 469-529-7092. www.ivybrookacademy.com/flower-mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX


TLC Vegan Cafe offering plant-based foods in Richardson

TLC Vegan Cafe offers plant-based foods for dine-in and takeout at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson. (Courtesy TLC Vegan Cafe) TLC Vegan Cafe held a soft opening in October at the corner of Coit and Campbell roads in Richardson. The vegan restaurant, originally known as Jai Meals, is open at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson, from Fridays through Mondays until its grand opening. It was previously located in The Shops at Willow Bend food court in Plano. No grand opening date has been announced, but ownership said it is expected to happen by the end of the year. TLC Vegan Cafe offers a variety of plant-based foods, including pasta and other dishes. The vegan restaurant is also offering prepackaged Thanksgiving meals. www.tlcvegankitchen.com.
RICHARDSON, TX


Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk

Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX


Community celebrates new additions at Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center in Dallas

City officials and community leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) City officials and community leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1 for the grand reopening of the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center following an $8.8 million...
DALLAS, TX


Pirata Fish offering Baja-style seafood dishes in Plano

Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at 1601 K Ave. in Plano. (Community Impact) Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at the corner of 16th Street at K Avenue in Plano. The family-owned Baja-style seafood restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including fish tacos, salmon, shrimp, ceviche tostadas and more. The restaurant is open daily at 1601 K Ave., Plano. 972-905-5863. www.piratafish.com.
PLANO, TX




