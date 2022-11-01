Read full article on original website
FIRST LOOK: Awesome Times owners credit Highland Village community for their restaurant
Tamara, (from left), Fawn, Fox and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times in June in Highland Village. (Courtesy Awesome Times) Jerry and Tamara Lisby credit their success opening Awesome Times in Highland Village not to themselves, but to their workers and their community. Opening his own restaurant has been a longtime...
Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano in Frisco works to make customers feel at home
Louie Vllasaliu co-ownes Eddie’s Napolis in Frisco. (Amber Friend/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years ago, Enver “Eddie” Kolenovic and his nephew Louie Vllasaliu looked at what would become the Frisco location of Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano and saw what the community needed: a family-owned Italian restaurant. Kolenovic,...
PetBar to offer full-service, self-service washing and grooming in Frisco
A PetBar location in Frisco is projected to open near the end of December. (Courtesy PetBar) The PetBar franchise is coming to Frisco with its first location set to open near the end of December, co-owner Kristi Long said. The business will be located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 500, and will offer full-service washing and grooming services as well as a self-service option for washing your pet. www.petbarinc.com.
DFW grocery landscape evolves with H-E-B; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings
The ribbon is cut for the H-E-B in Frisco, the first in the area. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how H-E-B's emergence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has shaken up the local grocery industry. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
Magnolia Realty celebrates grand opening in Grapevine
Co-owner Theresa Mason (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate Magnolia Realty’s grand opening. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Magnolia Realty celebrated its grand opening and held a ribbon cutting with the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3. “We are so excited to finally get to this point,” said Theresa Mason,...
Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine
Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
Restaurant, sports bar Jake's GameDay coming to Plano
Jake's GameDay, which will be opening a location in Plano, offers a full bar, televisions to watch live sports and a pool hall at its Dallas location. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Jake’s GameDay is expected to open in mid-November in Plano, according to Vice President of Operations Kendra Shier. The restaurant...
Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West
Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
Southlake nonprofit Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary mirrors therapy methods popular in Europe
In addition to being known as the “joy donkey,” Buffy is also the “kissing donkey.” There are five donkeys that reside at Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary in Southlake. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While volunteering at an equine therapy center in Arizona, Jules Peterson found...
PJ’s Coffee to open its first Frisco location
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans will open its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee of New Orleans) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road, owner Lauren Elliott said in an email. Construction is expected to finish in mid-December and will open shortly after that. The location will have a drive-thru and serve a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages along with organic tea, breakfast sandwiches and pastries. www.pjscoffee.com.
Local Pint celebrates five years of serving craft beer in Flower Mound
Local Pint co-owners Phillip Coleman (pictured) and Anna Borland Sage celebrate the restaurants fifth anniversary on Oct. 13. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Local Pint was founded on a love of craft beer, but co-owners Anna Borland Sage and Phillip Coleman say it is their adaptability that has kept them open for five years.
Kohl's scheduled to open new Plano store Nov. 11
The new Kohl's department store is scheduled to open Nov. 11 in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Kohl’s is scheduled to open its new store at 5800 Preston Road, Plano, on Nov. 11. The store replaces the existing department store building, which will close Nov. 10 at 4708 W. Spring Creek Parkway. The new 55,000-square-foot store includes apparel, housewares, accessories, shoes and more. The new store also includes Sephora, which offers personal care and beauty products. The previous Kohl's building will be replaced by an apartment development, according to the city. www.kohls.com.
Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures can be found nestled in Argyle neighborhood
Hillwood Communities owns the house where Jim and Crystal Terry operate Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures. At the business, the couple sells treats and trinkets. (Karen Chaney/ Community Impact) When Jim and Crystal Terry moved from Washington state to Texas, they left behind positions as lead pastors at an Assembly of...
Ivybrook Academy opening half-day preschool in Flower Mound
Ivybrook Academy will open in Flower Mound on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Ivybrook Academy) Ivybrook Academy in Flower Mound will open Nov. 28, according to a spokesperson for the company. The school is located at 3917 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 130, and is available for tours. Ivybrook Academy is a half-day preschool with a curriculum based on the Montessori and Reggio Emilia styles of learning. 469-529-7092. www.ivybrookacademy.com/flower-mound.
TLC Vegan Cafe offering plant-based foods in Richardson
TLC Vegan Cafe offers plant-based foods for dine-in and takeout at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson. (Courtesy TLC Vegan Cafe) TLC Vegan Cafe held a soft opening in October at the corner of Coit and Campbell roads in Richardson. The vegan restaurant, originally known as Jai Meals, is open at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson, from Fridays through Mondays until its grand opening. It was previously located in The Shops at Willow Bend food court in Plano. No grand opening date has been announced, but ownership said it is expected to happen by the end of the year. TLC Vegan Cafe offers a variety of plant-based foods, including pasta and other dishes. The vegan restaurant is also offering prepackaged Thanksgiving meals. www.tlcvegankitchen.com.
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk
Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
Bitcare Clinic and Medspa offers health and wellness services, treatments
BitCare Clinic and Medspa offers health and wellness services, including treatment for wrinkles, hair loss, textured skin and skin damage, according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) BitCare Clinic and Medspa opened a new location Oct. 24 at 8837 Lebanon Road, Ste. 200, in Frisco, practice manager Dee Lintz said....
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approve conveyance plat that includes Wade Park
Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat that includes about 112 acres at the southeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road (Community Impact staff) Frisco’s Wade Park project area along the Dallas North Tollway could soon see new action after initial plans to create a 175-acre development...
Community celebrates new additions at Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center in Dallas
City officials and community leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) City officials and community leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1 for the grand reopening of the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center following an $8.8 million...
Pirata Fish offering Baja-style seafood dishes in Plano
Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at 1601 K Ave. in Plano. (Community Impact) Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at the corner of 16th Street at K Avenue in Plano. The family-owned Baja-style seafood restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including fish tacos, salmon, shrimp, ceviche tostadas and more. The restaurant is open daily at 1601 K Ave., Plano. 972-905-5863. www.piratafish.com.
