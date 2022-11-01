Read full article on original website
Literary Hub
Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning
In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
Clanton Advertiser
Billingsley High School robotics advances to regionals
The Billingsley High School robotics team placed third in the recent Boosting Engineering Science and Technology competition in Tuscaloosa at Shelton State. BHS competed against 13 other teams for the spot. The team has advanced to the regional competition, which will be held in Auburn. The competition is divided into...
elmoreautauganews.com
Introducing Ashley Stoddart and Kate Musgrove with The Mill Apartments of Prattville
Have you met Ashley Stoddard and Kate Musgrove? Ashley is the Community Manager for The Mill, while Kat handles Marketing and Outreach. Below is information to help you get to know them and their areas of service for the new apartments in historic downtown Prattville. Ashley Stoddart, Community Manager. Ashley...
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama
Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Robby Gene Smitherman to Stephanie Lynn Smitherman. Angel De Jesus Rojas Hernandez to Alma I. Vazquez Tello.
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
wbrc.com
Shelby County family on the mend after dealing with flu and RSV
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -With flu and RSV cases on the rise, a family in Shelby County is dealing with both viruses at the same time. For the past few weeks, the Bell family has been in and out of the doctor’s office dealing with flu and RSV which are running rampant right now in Alabama.
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey tapped for Alabama Auto Manufacturing Group’s Hall of Fame
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), a trade group representing companies in the dynamic and fast-growing industry, named Governor Kay Ivey...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
wvtm13.com
Several children develop E. coli symptoms after eating chicken McNuggets at Alabama McDonald's
ASHLAND, Ala. — Six children develop E. coli after eating McDonald's chicken McNuggets in Ashland Alabama. A lawsuit filed on behalf of families whose children were exposed to E. coli shows Alabama Department of Public Health investigators inspected the restaurant and found numerous violations for contamination. “Our clients, like...
WTOK-TV
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
