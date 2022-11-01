ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorsby, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Literary Hub

Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror

When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning

In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”

Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Billingsley High School robotics advances to regionals

The Billingsley High School robotics team placed third in the recent Boosting Engineering Science and Technology competition in Tuscaloosa at Shelton State. BHS competed against 13 other teams for the spot. The team has advanced to the regional competition, which will be held in Auburn. The competition is divided into...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama

Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Robby Gene Smitherman to Stephanie Lynn Smitherman. Angel De Jesus Rojas Hernandez to Alma I. Vazquez Tello.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County family on the mend after dealing with flu and RSV

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -With flu and RSV cases on the rise, a family in Shelby County is dealing with both viruses at the same time. For the past few weeks, the Bell family has been in and out of the doctor’s office dealing with flu and RSV which are running rampant right now in Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey tapped for Alabama Auto Manufacturing Group’s Hall of Fame

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), a trade group representing companies in the dynamic and fast-growing industry, named Governor Kay Ivey...
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy