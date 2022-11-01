Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Día de Muertos Celebrates Life Through Food And Drink
Sugar skulls, brightly painted faces, and vibrant marigolds—no, it’s not Mexican Halloween. Día de Muertos, a holiday that commemorates those who have died, is a joyful celebration of life. And one of the biggest components of the tradition is food. While food and drink play are an...
TODAY.com
Across the country, people honor Uvalde victims with heartbreaking Dia de los Muertos tributes
The Mexican holiday, typically celebrated October 31 through November 2, is a celebration when mourners memorialize their deceased loved ones by placing ofrendas (offerings) on altars. Altars can incorporate many elements, including photographs, food, water, candles, marigolds and special objects associated with the departed to whom the altar is dedicated.
A white mom of Mexican American kids, Dia de los Muertos taught me about preparing for death
When the pandemic hit, I became obsessed with death. Through the ritual of Dia de los Muertos, I channeled my anxiety into a celebration of life.
Monarch butterflies have special connection to Dia de Los Muertos
Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. Here in Colorado, communities are coming together in celebration, including at Westminster's Butterfly Pavilion. On Tuesday, the Mexican Cultural Society partnered with the pavilion for "Monarch Magic," one of its most beloved yearly events, with the release of more than 300 monarch butterflies. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White talked with Lepidopterist Manager Shiran Herschovich ahead of the launch. "We are so excited to be welcoming the Butterfly Pavilion audience....
BBC
Day of the Dead: Celebrations return in full to Mexico after Covid restrictions
Mexicans have been taking part in the annual Day of the Dead festival during which they celebrate the lives of the departed. Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a pre-Hispanic tradition in which families remember their dead and celebrate the continuity of life. Offerings to the...
Comments / 0