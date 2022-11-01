ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delish

Día de Muertos Celebrates Life Through Food And Drink

Sugar skulls, brightly painted faces, and vibrant marigolds—no, it’s not Mexican Halloween. Día de Muertos, a holiday that commemorates those who have died, is a joyful celebration of life. And one of the biggest components of the tradition is food. While food and drink play are an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Monarch butterflies have special connection to Dia de Los Muertos

Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. Here in Colorado, communities are coming together in celebration, including at Westminster's Butterfly Pavilion. On Tuesday, the Mexican Cultural Society partnered with the pavilion for "Monarch Magic," one of its most beloved yearly events, with the release of more than 300 monarch butterflies. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White talked with Lepidopterist Manager Shiran Herschovich ahead of the launch. "We are so excited to be welcoming the Butterfly Pavilion audience....
WESTMINSTER, CA

