ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This sleek mobile home with a folding awning can extend upto 3x its original size

Recently mobile homes and tiny homes on wheels have become everyone’s preferred living situation, and I mean why wouldn’t they be? They’re economical, flexible, and most of the time quite sustainably built. From a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels that was built for the nomadic life to a compact Swedish tiny home on wheels – we’ve seen a lot of innovative and comfortable mobile homes on the market. And one such excellent design to recently join the ranks is the VAYA Mobile Home.
sciencetimes.com

Tips for Designing and Building an Energy Efficient Home

As energy bills continue to rise, making your home more energy efficient is more important. The more energy efficient your home is, the more you can lower your utility bills and help preserve the environment while improving the comforts in your home. So how do you make your home more...
homedit.com

How To Clean Hardwood Floors

Hardwood floors add value and natural beauty to any space. Discover how to clean hardwood floors in the easiest way: mopping. While hardwood floors are beautiful on their own, clean wood floors are exceptional. Here is a super simple, budget-friendly guide, on how to clean hardwood floors that take just...
roofingmagazine.com

Insulated Metal Panel for Wall Applications

All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) expands its wall panel product line with the launch of the DM44 Mesa Panel. The DM44 utilizes a planked 44-inch-wide profile and is now available for quotation and ordering for interior installations, specifically for controlled environment applications. “The development of the DM44 panel was driven...
House Digest

How To DIY Caulk Your Baseboards

When you look around your home, do you see gaps between the baseboards and the walls or floors? If you find these spaces in the kitchen, bathroom, or any other room where spills can occur or humidity can pose an issue, then it could be due to moisture. If left unchecked it can warp the wood and maybe even get into the sheetrock. Similarly, you may find gaps around the edges of the baseboards on account of foundation settling, which is a common occurrence as a house ages.
jguru.com

Fiberglass Vs. Vinyl Window Replacement

Sooner or later, there comes a time when all homeowners need to do window replacement for their homes. Replacing windows is one of the most important home renovation projects and is a form of investment for homeowners. The type of window the homeowner uses for their project is entirely their decision.
myzeo.com

How To Clean Moss off a Roof

Did you know your roof is delicate? It’s important to keep your roof in the best possible condition so it can perform its duties well. One of these duties is ensuring your rooftop looks good. If your house has a moss problem, you can end up with a seriously...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Project Expertly Disguises Popcorn Ceilings in a Builder-Grade Basement

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Popcorn ceilings were popular from the ’50s through ’80s, but these days, they’re one of the first things to go during a home renovation. However, removing popcorn texture from ceilings can be an expensive ordeal, especially if you hire someone for the job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy