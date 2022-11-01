Read full article on original website
Race for Tarrant Co. Judge: Where the candidates stand on crime, the jail and inclusivity
FORT WORTH, Texas — The race for Tarrant County Judge highlights the battle for a county that’s continued to vote for Democrats at the top of the ballot, but Republicans have continued to dominate at the bottom. Monday, WFAA shared the first in a series of stories on...
Tarrant County Elections Office responds to claims circulating on social media
A letter circulating on social media is claiming there are some “anomalies” in the data for early voting in Tarrant County ahead of the November 8th general election. T
Voter turnout in Collin, Denton counties is 26% with 3 days left of early voting in Nov. 8 election
Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Voter turnout after nine days of early voting in Collin and Denton counties for the Nov. 8 election is about 26%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, 183,584 voters cast ballots in Collin County and 159,022 in Denton...
McKinney adopts new map for council districts
McKinney City Council voted to approve redistricting Plan H at a Nov. 1 meeting. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a redistricting map Nov. 1 after months of discussion. The council considered 10 maps, labeled as plans A through H with some revised and alternate names,...
The Tarrant County judge race could forecast the county's political future. Here's who's running
FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County is a purple political battleground. It went blue for Beto and Biden but has a Republican in every countywide office. The county’s race for judge highlights the fight to tilt the county blue or keep it red -- and even divisions within the Republican Party.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties
Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
Farmers Branch mayor resigns for 'personal reasons' with 6 months left in term
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The mayor of Farmers Branch told city leaders he would be resigning Monday for "personal reasons," according to Farmers Branch officials. Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation from the Mayor's office Monday night. He had six months left until the end of his term (May 2023). Dye had served more than five years as mayor and was elected twice by voters.
McKinney State of the City event reaffirms future growth, plans
The annual McKinney Chamber of Commerce event State of the City was held Nov. 3 at Christ Fellowship Church. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) The McKinney State of the City event on Nov. 3 featured remarks from city government and education leaders that reaffirmed plans for future growth in McKinney. The event,...
Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots
Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Hires Eight Armed Officers
A North Texas school district recently hired eight armed safety officers to patrol its schools, reported WFAA. Burleson Independent School District announced last week that its Board of Trustees approved the hiring of the safety officers, which includes former police officers, U.S. Army soldiers, and SWAT officers. The school already...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Parents file lawsuit after preschool teacher arrested for indecency with a child
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two parents and their two children have filed a lawsuit against a Southlake preschool after a teacher there was arrested for indecency with a child.The parents have filed the lawsuit against the Carpe Diem Private Preschool, where their children attended school, and Thaddeaus Davidson, the teacher fired for allegedly sexually assaulting children there. Davidson was arrested for two counts of indecency with a child in October. Former teacher at Southlake preschool arrested, charged with indecency with a childIn addition to the school and Davidson, the parents included in the lawsuit the school's leader, Marie Fetterman as well as...
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country
DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
fox4news.com
Search underway for Seagoville prison inmate who disappeared
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - The search is on for an inmate who escaped from federal custody in Dallas County. 31-year-old Salvador Gallegos went missing from the satellite camp next to the federal prison in Seagoville on Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Gallegos is considered a "walkaway." Gallegos was...
Ibarra brothers face charges in Parker County for selling fentanyl
SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An anonymous tip led the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to two brothers allegedly selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl.A search warrant was issued for a home near Springtown where Angel Ibarra,19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested on Oct. 31. Investigators said they implicated themselves. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks. They seized more than 67 tablets from the home, which tested positive for the deadly narcotic. "There is an increase of fentanyl-related deaths across the nation," said Sheriff Authier. "There have been five confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention. We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests."Sheriff Authier said the case investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
Man wanted in deadly Mesquite apartment fire transferred to Dallas County jail
The man wanted in a deadly Mesquite fire has now been moved to a jail cell in Dallas. In September, an arson fire damaged or destroyed a dozen units at an apartment complex in Mesquite. An elderly man died
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County judge
Only candidates in contested elections are included. Go to county election websites for information on uncontested races. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are running for Collin County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates include incumbent Chris Hill and residential project developer Joshua Murray. Candidates were asked to limit...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County
One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
