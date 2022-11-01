ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Comments / 1

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties

Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Farmers Branch mayor resigns for 'personal reasons' with 6 months left in term

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The mayor of Farmers Branch told city leaders he would be resigning Monday for "personal reasons," according to Farmers Branch officials. Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation from the Mayor's office Monday night. He had six months left until the end of his term (May 2023). Dye had served more than five years as mayor and was elected twice by voters.
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
Larry Lease

Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots

Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Hires Eight Armed Officers

A North Texas school district recently hired eight armed safety officers to patrol its schools, reported WFAA. Burleson Independent School District announced last week that its Board of Trustees approved the hiring of the safety officers, which includes former police officers, U.S. Army soldiers, and SWAT officers. The school already...
BURLESON, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Parents file lawsuit after preschool teacher arrested for indecency with a child

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two parents and their two children have filed a lawsuit against a Southlake preschool after a teacher there was arrested for indecency with a child.The parents have filed the lawsuit against the Carpe Diem Private Preschool, where their children attended school, and Thaddeaus Davidson, the teacher fired for allegedly sexually assaulting children there. Davidson was arrested for two counts of indecency with a child in October. Former teacher at Southlake preschool arrested, charged with indecency with a childIn addition to the school and Davidson, the parents included in the lawsuit the school's leader, Marie Fetterman as well as...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country

DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Search underway for Seagoville prison inmate who disappeared

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - The search is on for an inmate who escaped from federal custody in Dallas County. 31-year-old Salvador Gallegos went missing from the satellite camp next to the federal prison in Seagoville on Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Gallegos is considered a "walkaway." Gallegos was...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Ibarra brothers face charges in Parker County for selling fentanyl

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An anonymous tip led the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to two brothers allegedly selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl.A search warrant was issued for a home near Springtown where Angel Ibarra,19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested on Oct. 31. Investigators said they implicated themselves. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks. They seized more than 67 tablets from the home, which tested positive for the deadly narcotic. "There is an increase of fentanyl-related deaths across the nation," said Sheriff Authier. "There have been five confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention. We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests."Sheriff Authier said the case investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County

One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
