Read full article on original website
Related
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis
Given record high rents and low vacancy rates, housing providers are offering to match people up as roommates to get them off the streets. But it can be a tough sell for both renters and landlords.
Court rejects bid to overturn Jersey City plan to designate area of Downtown for redevelopment
A state appellate panel has upheld Jersey City approvals to designate a Downtown site as a condemnation area in need of redevelopment, clearing the way for a project that may include a much-needed school. The 22-page decision released Wednesday rejected the bid by one of the 38 property owners at...
Comments / 0