Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.

The Mon Power outage is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post . The Emergency Management Agency said that the outage will affect 178 customers in the David Lane and Donna Avenue area of Morgantown.

“Mon Power thanks you for your patience and understanding while we perform this work to improve your electric service reliability,” said the post.

Anyone with questions can call 800-686-0022.

