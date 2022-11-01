COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican J.D. Vance believes “we’re in a very good place.”. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan believes “things are moving our way.”. One of them will be wrong Tuesday, when their hard-fought Ohio Senate race comes to an end. But together, they have found themselves in a contest that grew more competitive than many expected, given former President Donald Trump’s comfortable wins in the state. And in interviews with NBC News after campaign events here Saturday, Vance and Ryan both spoke as if victory was within reach.

