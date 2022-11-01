Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up
In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
Rep. Tim Ryan says he'll 'fight anybody from any party' who pushes 'bullcrap' that Ohio is no longer in play for Democrats
Tim Ryan recently told Rolling Stone he rejected any "bullcrap" of Democrats not contesting Ohio. The Democratic Senate nominee said that the idea of skipping over the state was "insulting." As the campaign enters its final stretch, Ryan remains locked in a competitive race with JD Vance. Ohio, once a...
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he'd 'probably' be a 'royal pain in the ass' in the Senate, doesn't commit to supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as caucus leader
Rep. Tim Ryan said he'd "probably" be a "royal pain in the ass" if elected to the Senate next month. Ryan made the comment during an interview with Politico, where he remarked on his tight Senate race. The lawmaker also told Politico that he was unsure if he'd back Chuck...
Meet the five Democrats in key Senate races who have expressed support for eliminating cash bail
Support for ending cash bail and other criminal justice policies from Democratic Senate candidates could give Republicans the upper hand in the upcoming midterm elections.
iheart.com
New Polls Look At Key Senate Races
New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
Arizona Senate race: Libertarian candidate drops out, endorses Blake Masters
The Libertarian candidate in Arizona's Senate race has dropped out and endorsed his Republican opponent. Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor, who was polling at 1% in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday, dropped out of the race Tuesday, throwing his weight behind Republican nominee Blake Masters. Masters is facing Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the midterm election.
Nymag.com
The Most Important Senate Race Is Also the Most Ignored
It’s a pure toss-up in a perennial battleground, perhaps the likeliest race in the country to determine the future of the Senate in next week’s midterms. But you might not know it outside Nevada. Pollsters have surveyed the race this fall less than any other top-tier contest, like...
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
Nikki Haley to come in as GOP closer in four key states ahead of midterm elections
Nikki Haley will head to four competitive, key states where she will stump for Republican candidates in the days ahead of the midterm elections. Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, has been highly speculated as a 2024 contender in a future GOP primary.
Democrat Ryan distances himself from national party in tight Ohio Senate race
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday said he doesn't want help from his own national party, telling "CNN This Morning" that he doesn't "really want them at this point."
Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout
Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
The 6 races that could impact Ohio's redistricting debate
The future Ohio Supreme Court will decide the state's district maps, but there are also three other races that could make or break what kind of plans are put forward.
Thomas Suddes: Will Ohio Republicans rig national elections next?
Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com If state government were a car, the Ohio Supreme Court would be the emergency brake – a fact worth remembering on Election Day, given the looming GOP sweep of the Statehouse. ...
Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins
Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
Media outlets fawn over Tim Ryan in home stretch of Ohio Senate race
Several media outlets have given praise to Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is facing an uphill battle to defeat GOP rival JD Vance in the Ohio Senate race.
Arizona Senate poll: Masters closing on Kelly in tight margin-of-error race among definite voters
Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters is surging in the final days of the midterm election campaign as he seeks to unseat Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a new Marist poll finds. With a little over three days to go until ballot boxes open, Kelly's lead over Masters has shrunk to...
Ted Cruz stumps for Gibbs in congressional race against Scholten
With less than a week before the election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Grand Rapids Wednesday night to stump for Republican U.S. House candidate John Gibbs in one of the most competitive districts in the state. “For the past two cycles, I’ve worked to look across the county and try to identify the strongest […] The post Ted Cruz stumps for Gibbs in congressional race against Scholten appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Vance projects confidence and Ryan predicts an upset as Ohio's turbulent Senate race nears its end
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican J.D. Vance believes “we’re in a very good place.”. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan believes “things are moving our way.”. One of them will be wrong Tuesday, when their hard-fought Ohio Senate race comes to an end. But together, they have found themselves in a contest that grew more competitive than many expected, given former President Donald Trump’s comfortable wins in the state. And in interviews with NBC News after campaign events here Saturday, Vance and Ryan both spoke as if victory was within reach.
Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races
Several polls show Democrats have a slight lead in Pennsylvania's Senate and gubernatorial races. Oprah gave a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, endorsing him over his Republican opponent and her former friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Plus, President Biden and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in Philadelphia in a final push before Election Day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Weijia Jiang to discuss.
Comments / 0