ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

New Polls Look At Key Senate Races

New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Arizona Senate race: Libertarian candidate drops out, endorses Blake Masters

The Libertarian candidate in Arizona's Senate race has dropped out and endorsed his Republican opponent. Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor, who was polling at 1% in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday, dropped out of the race Tuesday, throwing his weight behind Republican nominee Blake Masters. Masters is facing Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the midterm election.
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

The Most Important Senate Race Is Also the Most Ignored

It’s a pure toss-up in a perennial battleground, perhaps the likeliest race in the country to determine the future of the Senate in next week’s midterms. But you might not know it outside Nevada. Pollsters have surveyed the race this fall less than any other top-tier contest, like...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout

Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins

Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
ARIZONA STATE
Michigan Advance

Ted Cruz stumps for Gibbs in congressional race against Scholten

With less than a week before the election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Grand Rapids Wednesday night to stump for Republican U.S. House candidate John Gibbs in one of the most competitive districts in the state. “For the past two cycles, I’ve worked to look across the county and try to identify the strongest […] The post Ted Cruz stumps for Gibbs in congressional race against Scholten appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NBC News

Vance projects confidence and Ryan predicts an upset as Ohio's turbulent Senate race nears its end

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican J.D. Vance believes “we’re in a very good place.”. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan believes “things are moving our way.”. One of them will be wrong Tuesday, when their hard-fought Ohio Senate race comes to an end. But together, they have found themselves in a contest that grew more competitive than many expected, given former President Donald Trump’s comfortable wins in the state. And in interviews with NBC News after campaign events here Saturday, Vance and Ryan both spoke as if victory was within reach.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races

Several polls show Democrats have a slight lead in Pennsylvania's Senate and gubernatorial races. Oprah gave a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, endorsing him over his Republican opponent and her former friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Plus, President Biden and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in Philadelphia in a final push before Election Day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Weijia Jiang to discuss.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy