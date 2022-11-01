ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
Regionally Speaking: A conversation with The Times of NWI Chief Political Reporter Dan Carden

Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak with The Times of NWI Chief Political Reporter Dan Carden about the upcoming midterm election. Topics of interest include some of the highly contested races including the one that has garnered national attention as Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan faces off against Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana's 1st Congressional District.
Karla Bonoff, Iconic Southern California Singer/Songwriter

"Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" welcomes Southern California singer/songwriter Karla Bonoff to talk about her career, her upcoming recording plans, and the current tour that brings her to Chicago's City Winery. Born and raised in California, Bonoff started playing piano and guitar in her early teens and eventually paired up...
