The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Packers rumor: Green Bay was on verge of Chase Claypool trade before Bears swooped in
The Chicago Bears added another talented wide receiver to their roster by trading for Chase Claypool. But it appears that the Green Bay Packers also had their eyes on the third-year pass catcher. Via CBS Sports HQ Insider Josina Anderson:. “As of 8am this morning I’m told “it was looking...
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers
Aaron Rodgers enjoys conversations and the back-and-forth with the Green Bay Packers' young receivers.
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
Packers’ Aaron Jones visits Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ Aaron Jones visited Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau Tuesday afternoon. The running back is serving as the team’s spokesperson for November’s “Salute to Service.”. “Salute to Service” is a program designed to honor veterans and military members throughout...
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
Packers Activate RB Kylin Hill From PUP List
Hill, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He currently entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million. In 2021, Hill appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching...
Colts, Pats both looking for offensive improvement
INDIANAPOLIS (3-4-1) at NEW ENGLAND (4-4) Monday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 5 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Colts 3-5-0; Patriots 4-3-1.
Packers also searched (and failed) to find TE help at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for more than just wide receiver help at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers also “explored” their options in terms of trading for a tight end. It’s fairly clear the Packers...
