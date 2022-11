CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wando High School marching band took home their 14th state title Saturday night. According to Bands of Wando, the band placed first in the 5-A State Marching Band Championship and all captions on Saturday. The statewide competition was conducted by the South Carolina Band Directors Association at Irmo High […]

WANDO, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO