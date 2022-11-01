Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty's season ends in district quarterfinals
LIBERTY — Almost every team ends their season in a loss, some more early than they would have hoped. This sort of feeling happened to Liberty on Friday, Oct. 28. The Blue Jays lost to Blue Springs South 42-14 in the Class 6 District 4 Quarterfinals. Liberty trailed 21-0...
ksal.com
Lefebvre Details Journey on KSAL
Kansas City Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to preview his event at KWU tonight. Lefebvre will speak in Sams Chapel at 7pm Tuesday and will address questions surrounding mental health, including his own journey with depression. There is no admission fee to the event on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7pm.
921news.com
Kameron Gaige Hartegan-Williams, age 24 of Butler
Funeral services for Kameron Williams of Butler, Missouri will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Visitation 1 – 2 p.m. prior to services on Friday, November 4. Contributions to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Kameron...
921news.com
Pennell: Butler Restaurant Closes
On Wednesday, November 2nd the Owners of the Pennell Restaurant made the announcement that it has closed its doors. The owners stated that “ It is with great sadness after almost 9 years the Pennell is permanently closed”. The lack of a workforce is the reason for closing....
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Firefighters meet baby delivered on Lee’s Summit fire station floor
A Missouri woman had her baby on the floor of a Lee's Summit fire station Thursday. Wednesday she met the firefighters who helped her deliver a healthy baby girl.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
pleasanthill.com
Pleasant Hill City Lake Closed November 1, 2022 Until Further Notice
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. - The waters of Pleasant Hill City Lake will be closed to the public from November 1, 2022 until further notice as the City of Pleasant Hill believes this is in the best interest of public health due to a potentially hazardous algae bloom occurring at the Lake. The Missouri Department of Conservation notified the City of the potential bloom on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Department of Conservation will be sampling and testing the Lake to determine the type of algae bloom occurring.
921news.com
UPS and FedEx Drop off Locations in Butler
Shopping and gift-giving is fun and exciting until you need to ship those packages or return something. Shipping packages and returns are much easier and more convenient when you know where your pickup and drop-off locations are for each delivery company and how to get those shipping labels. If you...
921news.com
Jean Christopher, age 81 of Butler
Jean Christopher, age 81 of Butler, Mo passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 in Kansas City. Funeral services will be 2pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 70pm, Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Raymore-Peculiar School District shares news of teacher death over weekend
The Raymore-Peculiar School District shared Sunday that teacher Paul Lichtenauer passed away Saturday, Oct. 29.
921news.com
Betty Scifers Age 97 Lenexa Kansas
Bettie Scifers, 97 of Butler, Missouri passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Greenwood Terrace in Lenexa, Kansas. A visitation will be held 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery,
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown
Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
921news.com
Hometown Hero Ready Concrete Service
In the news today we salute Ready Concrete Service of Butler as our Hometown Hero. This company also known as Fischer Concrete has been assisting Bates County Industries with the job of loading recycled glass that has been dropped off at their location for the past several years. As you...
Oracle to close North Kansas City World Headquarters Campus, Realization Campus
Software company Oracle announced it is closing its World Headquarters Campus in North Kansas City, and will consolidate its staff at the Innovations campus in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A beloved schoolteacher, cyclist and musician is being remembered for his warmth and dedication. Paul Lichtenauer was 41 when he died suddenly while cycling on an area trail. He was described by the Ray-Pec school district as well-liked by students and staff. His music friends...
921news.com
Shots Fired at Vehicle on US 69 Near Pleasanton, KS
On November 01, 2022, at 11:35pm a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s 911 Center. The caller stated that they were southbound on US 69 near Pleasanton, Kansas, and a subject in a vehicle near them began shooting at their vehicle. The shots fired struck the vehicle the caller was in, disabling the vehicle which was occupied by several persons.
Comments / 0