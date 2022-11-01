Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat

Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for the past 40 years. She has lived in Mississippi her whole life and is a mother and grandmother.

Her platform focuses on real solutions to real problems Americans are facing daily. Black is taking a stand for access to affordable healthcare, reproductive rights, education, a strong economy, and climate change.

Black will face Republican Trent Kelly in the November 8 general election.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website . A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

