Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. VIGIL, ALEXIS ALNANIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE...
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
ahstigerlife.com
Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike
“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
SPCA of Texas removes 18 allegedly abandoned animals from Kaufman County property
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Yesterday, the SPCA of Texas and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office removed 18 allegedly abandoned dogs —13 dogs and five newborn puppies— from a property near Kemp, Texas. The owner previously relinquished custody of the animals. All the animals were transported to...
Dallas Gas Station Clerks Come to Blows With Shoplifter, Immediately Regret It
This is what not to do if you happen to be a clerk at a convenience store and you catch someone shoplifting. Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand getting pissed off when someone steals from you. But, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Just call the cops and let them do their thing.
KHOU
Tornadoes reported in parts of Northeast Texas
DALLAS — Severe weather was expected to move through North Texas on Friday. Storms began firing around 1 p.m. for most of North Texas, and they were expected to move through the area into the early evening hours. Several warnings and watches were in effect for areas in North...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Garland (Garland, TX)
According to the Garland Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Garland on Tuesday,. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike at around 5 a.m.
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
It’s Rumored That a Hybrid Demon Goat Man Haunts This Texas Bridge
Would you dare cross it?
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4