Arlington, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. VIGIL, ALEXIS ALNANIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
ahstigerlife.com

Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike

“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
ARLINGTON, TX
KHOU

Tornadoes reported in parts of Northeast Texas

DALLAS — Severe weather was expected to move through North Texas on Friday. Storms began firing around 1 p.m. for most of North Texas, and they were expected to move through the area into the early evening hours. Several warnings and watches were in effect for areas in North...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

