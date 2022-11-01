ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
SALEM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Search continues in Blandford and Russell for Connecticut shooting suspect

Authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Connecticut earlier today. Getting Answers: How local pediatricians are impacted by hospital reaching capacity. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Getting Answers: How local pediatricians are impacted by hospital reaching capacity. Town by Town:...
RUSSELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
RUSSELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Brimfield selectman leading effort for sheriff to take over town police coverage

BRIMFIELD – Could the sheriff be coming to Brimfield?. In Brimfield, where the town’s police force will soon be without a chief, the Board of Selectman is initiating the task of vetting potential replacements. At this month’s meeting, members of the board were offering nominations for members to sit on a candidate search committee.
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

UMass Amherst student arrested after alleged altercation with campus police

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A student at UMass Amherst has been arrested, after an alleged altercation with campus police. Antael Rosa was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday. He’s being charged with assault and battery on a police officer as well as disorderly conduct. Some students we spoke with expressed concerns over the incident.
AMHERST, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in connection with 1966 death of 10-year-old Massachusetts girl

A 73-year-old convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with the 1966 disappearance and death of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl, a prosecutor said Thursday. Donald Mars was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Betty Lou Zukowski, who left her Chicopee home on the evening of May 26, 1966 and was found beaten to death several days later in the Westfield River in West Springfield, prosecutors said in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
AGAWAM, MA
firefighternation.com

CT Man Rescued from Bottom of 30-Foot Well

Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Nov. 4—LEDYARD — A man who fell 30 feet down a well while doing yardwork was rescued Thursday night by a Naval Submarine Base Fire Department confined rescue team and local firefighters. Ledyard Fire Department Chief Jon Mann said...
LEDYARD, CT

