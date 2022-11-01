Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
iBerkshires.com
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
westernmassnews.com
Search continues in Blandford and Russell for Connecticut shooting suspect
Authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Connecticut earlier today. Getting Answers: How local pediatricians are impacted by hospital reaching capacity. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Getting Answers: How local pediatricians are impacted by hospital reaching capacity. Town by Town:...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
westernmassnews.com
State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
Springfield firefighters help remove passenger from vehicle in car accident
Springfield firefighters were called to a car accident on St James Avenue Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Police locate Springfield man with Alzheimer’s
The Springfield police have located a missing elderly man.
thereminder.com
Brimfield selectman leading effort for sheriff to take over town police coverage
BRIMFIELD – Could the sheriff be coming to Brimfield?. In Brimfield, where the town’s police force will soon be without a chief, the Board of Selectman is initiating the task of vetting potential replacements. At this month’s meeting, members of the board were offering nominations for members to sit on a candidate search committee.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police searching for shooting suspect, advise residents to take precautions
“Shortly before 8 AM today Massachusetts State Police deployed numerous personnel and units, along with local police, to search for a suspect who shot a victim multiple times in West Hartford last night. Information obtained by West Hartford Police placed the suspect in the Blandford/Russell area. The suspect is identified...
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
Car fire at West Springfield convenience store
West Springfield firefighters have put out a car fire at a Westfield Street convenience store Thursday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
UMass Amherst student arrested after alleged altercation with campus police
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A student at UMass Amherst has been arrested, after an alleged altercation with campus police. Antael Rosa was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday. He’s being charged with assault and battery on a police officer as well as disorderly conduct. Some students we spoke with expressed concerns over the incident.
Lenox police looking to identify suspect
Lenox Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.
Arrest made in connection with 1966 death of 10-year-old Massachusetts girl
A 73-year-old convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with the 1966 disappearance and death of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl, a prosecutor said Thursday. Donald Mars was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Betty Lou Zukowski, who left her Chicopee home on the evening of May 26, 1966 and was found beaten to death several days later in the Westfield River in West Springfield, prosecutors said in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
Exhausted Amherst Councilors end six-hour meeting without consensus on police incident
AMHERST — Councilors adjourned Tuesday’s six-hour long meeting without consensus on what the body might hope to accomplish regarding the July 5 incident where police responding to a noise complaint told a group of youths they had no rights. Around midnight, a 7-6 vote rejected Councilor Michele Miller’s...
firefighternation.com
CT Man Rescued from Bottom of 30-Foot Well
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Nov. 4—LEDYARD — A man who fell 30 feet down a well while doing yardwork was rescued Thursday night by a Naval Submarine Base Fire Department confined rescue team and local firefighters. Ledyard Fire Department Chief Jon Mann said...
