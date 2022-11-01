Two NJ Powerball Players Win $150K, Nine Win $50K

Eleven New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Oct. 31, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

Two of those tickets were purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prizes to $150,000.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $1.2 billion for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10:59 pm.

Those winning NJ tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County ($150,000): 7-Eleven #34523, 29 County Rd., Tenafly;

Passaic County ($150,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;

Burlington County ($50,000): Acme #664, 175 Route 70, Medford;

Camden County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #10927, 316 Cuthbert Blvd., Westmont;

Hudson County ($50,000): Lotto.com, 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City;

Hudson County ($50,000): Canela Deli & Grocery, 5200 Hudson Ave., West New York;

Hudson County ($50,000): Extra Grocery & Deli, 56 Grant Ave., Kearny;

Monmouth County ($50,000): Welsh Farms, 300 Bay Ave., Highlands;

Morris County ($50,000): Shoprite Liquors of Rockaway, 439 Route 46 East, Dover;

Morris County ($50,000): Mine Hill Spartan LLC, 274 Route 46, Mine Hill; and,

Ocean County ($50,000): Wine Center of Manchester, 1023 Route 70 West, Manchester.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing were: 13, 19, 36, 39 , and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 13. The Power Play was 3X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing were: 09, 14, 52, 57 and 62. The Double Play Ball number was 24.