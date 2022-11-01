Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (rest) did not practice on Thursday. Henry was listed as limited on Wednesday and the Titans decided to give him a breather a day later, but there isn't any concern about his status for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) also didn't practice on Thursday, so Henry might be in line for another larger-than-normal workload if Malik Willis makes his second career start. However, the Titans are 12.5-point underdogs and may not be able to pound the rock like they did last week versus the Houston Texans.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO