Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
This Chiefs-Browns Trade Sends Jadeveon Clowney To Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs look like they are ready to make another deep run in the postseason. They have as explosive of an offense as ever as Patrick Mahomes is having one of the best seasons of his career despite losing Tyreek Hill in an offseason trade to the Miami Dolphins. With the trade deadline almost here, could they look to make a deal with the Cleveland Browns for pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney?
49ers work out 7 players, including 4 WRs, 3 DBs
The 49ers on Monday hosted a slew of receivers and defensive backs for workouts as they prepare to take off for the bye week. Injuries at receiver and in the secondary have left San Francisco scraping the bottom of their roster for depth, so it stands to reason they may want to add a veteran or two to their practice squad to help bolster the in-house depth.
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
NFL wide receiver rankings Week 9 edition: Dolphins stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle doing their thing
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top pass-catchers are throughout the 2022 season. These rankings can help with
NBC Sports
Amid Bradley Chubb trade chatter, Nathaniel Hackett was only concerned about making offense better
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett met with reporters on Tuesday before news broke of the trade that sent pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. Lurking within Hackett’s words were possibly a subtle clue that he had no issue with losing one of his best defensive players — if it meant making the offense better.
numberfire.com
Derrick Henry resting Thursday for Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (rest) did not practice on Thursday. Henry was listed as limited on Wednesday and the Titans decided to give him a breather a day later, but there isn't any concern about his status for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) also didn't practice on Thursday, so Henry might be in line for another larger-than-normal workload if Malik Willis makes his second career start. However, the Titans are 12.5-point underdogs and may not be able to pound the rock like they did last week versus the Houston Texans.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Interested In Trade For Texans WR Brandin Cooks
The Dallas Cowboys have been playing some great football this season despite some challenging circumstances to overcome. Losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1 was tough to rebound from, but the team rallied and played well without him. Could a trade for Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks be in their future?
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
FOX Sports
Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the team that drafted him?. Or will he once again be the final piece to his new team's Super Bowl run, like he was for the Los Angeles Rams last season?. Beckham has chosen to remain a free agent while rehabbing an ACL tear...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 9. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 3. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans...
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
Packers coach Matt LaFleur left to answer questions after Tuesday's trade deadline
To no one’s surprise, the Green Bay Packers failed to make a single move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst wasn’t made available to the media, leaving head coach Matt LaFleur to answer for the team’s lack of involvement on Wednesday. “I’ll be...
FOX Sports
Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The wide smile on Roquan Smith's face made it clear how he felt about his new surroundings. Smith was upbeat Wednesday when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week. Although...
FOX Sports
Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett learning on the job
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to bring Kenny Pickett along slowly. Let their rookie quarterback learn quietly behind the scenes and out of the spotlight in an effort not to give him too much too soon. So much for that. The future arrived earlier than the Steelers...
FOX Sports
Freewheeling Falcons are flying surprisingly high
It is Thursday, which means there is no longer any reasonable excuse or acceptable reason for choosing to look back at the most recent National Football League weekend, instead of gazing forward to the next one. The problem with that, however, is that we are talking about the Atlanta Falcons...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
FOX Sports
New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Jackson thought he'd make it to Pittsburgh a long time ago. The veteran NFL cornerback met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the staff before the 2016 draft and walked out of it thinking there was a strong chance he'd end up in black and gold by the end of the first round.
FOX Sports
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
