I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
Toyota Motors joins General Motors as classic frontrunners
Toyota Motors makes a sport utility vehicle called the “4Runner.” But the company, like rival General Motors, might better be called a classic front-runner. Another term for that might be “bandwagon jumper.”. Back in 2017, when then-President Donald Trump began trying to remove California’s ability to set...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Ford CEO puts the brakes on the company's plan for fully autonomous cars, saying there's a long way to go before it can develop them at scale
Ford is winding down the robotaxi startup Argo AI as a result of the shift, the company said in its third-quarter results.
Carscoops
GM Delays Plans To Build Up To 400,000 EVs In North America
General Motors is delaying plans to produce as many as 400,000 electric vehicles in North America due to a slower-than-expected ramp up in the production of batteries. The car manufacturer had initially intended on producing 400,000 EVs in North America through 2022 and 2023 but while speaking during a call announcing the company’s third-quarter results, chief executive Mary Barra said its plans have been delayed by six months.
Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
electrek.co
Formula E racing chips will power future Jaguar Land Rover EVs
Jaguar Land Rover has entered into a new strategic partnership with semiconductor maker Wolfspeed (WOLF) to use its chips to power its next generation of EVs. This is not the first business partnership between Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Wolfspeed. The chip maker has been supplying its silicon carbide semiconductors to the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E for use in its powertrain since 2017.
Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues.Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 32 years with the company. He'll be replaced by Jim Baumbick, who is now vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, the company said Wednesday."Quality is our No. 1 priority as a company, and Jim Baumbick is the right leader to deliver world-class quality and reliability at Ford," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.Farley has complainrf about quality, warranty claims, recalls and...
MotorAuthority
Caterham's EV plans reportedly call for electric Seven, new roadster
With both the European Union and the United Kingdom set to ban internal-combustion engines next decade, Caterham, like most automakers that primarily operate in those regions, is preparing for an EV future. That future will include an electric version of the iconic Seven track car, plus a more mainstream open-top...
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
VW's SEAT Says Spain's Subsidy for Battery Plant, EV Production 'Not Sufficient'
MADRID (Reuters) -The chief of Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT said on Thursday the subsidies offered by Spanish authorities for a battery factory construction and electric vehicle production "is not sufficient", but voiced optimism about finding a solution. Speaking at a panel in Madrid, SEAT Chairman Wayne Griffiths said the solution,...
Volkswagen ID. Buzz: Should You Place an Order ASAP?
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is VW's first mainstream fully-electric microbus. Should you order one as soon as you can? The post Volkswagen ID. Buzz: Should You Place an Order ASAP? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Hyundai converts core Kia plant to mass-produce EVs spearheading European campaign
The Hyundai Motor Group announced it will mass-produce battery electric vehicles at Kia Autoland Slovakia, one of the automaker’s core plants, kicking off its European EV campaign. Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles are currently built at full-scale production at its EV factory in Indonesia and at a joint facility...
Detroit News
2023 Gordon Murray Automotive T.33
Gordon Murray could've walked away from the McLaren F1 in the 1990s knowing that his legacy in the automotive world was firmly intact, but he wasn't done yet. He returned to establish Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) in 2017, and the new T.33 follows the T.50 as a modern, lightweight super GT. But whereas the uncompromising T.50 isn't even road-legal in the USA, the two-seater T.33 is. It has a naturally aspirated 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 that produces 607 horsepower at a screaming 10,500 rpm. In a world where EVs make twice as much power as that, it may not seem like much, but the T.33 weighs in at a feathery 2,403 pounds. Like the T.50, the T.33 represents the apex of modern driver's machines.
