Cinemark settles ADA complaint against Enfield theater

ENFIELD — Cinemark USA Inc. has entered into a settlement agreement with the federal government to improve accessibility that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act at its Enfield Square theater.

The settlement resolves a conflict filed with the U.S. Department of Justice alleging that Cinemark Enfield Square 12 is not accessible to people with mobility disabilities.

According to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, the settlement requires Cinemark to add ADA-compliant signage at exits and auditoriums, provide an accessible dining surface in the concession area, and acquire more receivers to use with its assistive listening system.