WALA-TV FOX10
Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022. Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage...
niceville.com
Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival
Friends of Downtown Pensacola will be hosting a “Bubble Alley” this year during the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This floating public art exhibition will feature several thousand large multi-colored vinyl balloons hung from wire grids. This colorful presentation will take over the sky on the block of Intendencia street between Jefferson and Tarragona Streets in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This event begins November 3, 2022, and will be displayed throughout the Foo Foo Festival.
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
WALA-TV FOX10
NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
WALA-TV FOX10
HoneyBee Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The HoneyBee Festival to benefit the Central Baldwin Education Foundation is coming up this Saturday, November 5th. It kicks off with the 5k and fun run at 8am in HoneyBee Park in Robertsdale. Amanda Spears and Carl Myrick joined us on Studio10 to tell us about...
WALA-TV FOX10
Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Heathers the Musical”
Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Heathers the Musical” November 4 and 5 at 7 pm and November 6 at 2 pm at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. This high energy show follows Veronica Sawyer and the three most popular girls in school as they navigate normal teenage issues with a few thrilling twists. The show opens conversations about bullying and suicide. With non-traditional casting, all performers under the age of 18, and a band and crew made up entirely of students, this show will be unlike any version of Heathers you’ve ever seen! Tickets are available at our.show/sst/heathers.
Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
Pensacola looks to turn warehouse at the port into pickleball court
The city council is expected to hear plans next week from a company that wants to transform an unused warehouse at the Port of Pensacola into a pickleball court that would be accessible to the public.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend. All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances. Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m. Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m. Order...
Travis Tritt cancels all November shows, including Pensacola, after suffering knee injury
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After suffering a knee injury, country singer Travis Tritt has canceled all of his November shows, including one in Pensacola. Tritt released a statement on Monday saying he has been experiencing severe pain in his left knee for the past couple of weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. ‘With short […]
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
WALA-TV FOX10
Community members donate hundreds of pounds of food to FOX10 Food Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already November and the holidays are just around the corner. FOX10 news is joining hands with organizations in the community to make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal this year. The annual food drive began at 7 a.m. and finished around 12 p.m....
Family plans to rebuild Gulf Coast Seafood after devastating fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After crews worked to put a fire out at the Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant Monday morning, the restaurant was deemed a total loss. Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Monday the fire started in the attic. The restaurant, owned by the Patti family has been a staple in the […]
Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ removed from Escambia County School curriculum
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board voted 4 to 1 in favor of removing “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” as an optional novel study for 12th grade English classes. “I’m rebuking you because God is righteous and these books are wicked. If you cannot see that these books need to […]
progressivegrocer.com
Northwest Florida Restaurateur Opens New Market Concept
Alan Laird, owner of four AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is expanding his reputation from seafood to specialty meats. The restaurateur is opening a new business concept, AJ’s Rocking L – Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market, in Destin, Fla. The privately owned specialty meat and...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10, Rouses Markets, New Orleans Saints, Feeding the Gulf Coast team up for food drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can help tackle hunger this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for a food drive. You can donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chocolate and Cheese Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chocolate and Cheese Festival, presented by Andrew’s Auto & Tire, is returning to Heritage Park in Foley Alabama, November 12, 2022. This fun-filled tasty festival will be even more chocolatey, cheesy, and entertaining. When asked about the changes to this year’s event, Lisa Yeater,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this...
