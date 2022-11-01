ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022. Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage...
niceville.com

Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
Ana Kimber

See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival

Friends of Downtown Pensacola will be hosting a “Bubble Alley” this year during the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This floating public art exhibition will feature several thousand large multi-colored vinyl balloons hung from wire grids. This colorful presentation will take over the sky on the block of Intendencia street between Jefferson and Tarragona Streets in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This event begins November 3, 2022, and will be displayed throughout the Foo Foo Festival.
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes

Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
WALA-TV FOX10

NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
WALA-TV FOX10

HoneyBee Festival 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The HoneyBee Festival to benefit the Central Baldwin Education Foundation is coming up this Saturday, November 5th. It kicks off with the 5k and fun run at 8am in HoneyBee Park in Robertsdale. Amanda Spears and Carl Myrick joined us on Studio10 to tell us about...
WALA-TV FOX10

Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Heathers the Musical”

Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Heathers the Musical” November 4 and 5 at 7 pm and November 6 at 2 pm at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. This high energy show follows Veronica Sawyer and the three most popular girls in school as they navigate normal teenage issues with a few thrilling twists. The show opens conversations about bullying and suicide. With non-traditional casting, all performers under the age of 18, and a band and crew made up entirely of students, this show will be unlike any version of Heathers you’ve ever seen! Tickets are available at our.show/sst/heathers.
WKRG News 5

Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend. All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances. Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m. Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m. Order...
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
WALA-TV FOX10

Community members donate hundreds of pounds of food to FOX10 Food Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already November and the holidays are just around the corner. FOX10 news is joining hands with organizations in the community to make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal this year. The annual food drive began at 7 a.m. and finished around 12 p.m....
WKRG News 5

Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
progressivegrocer.com

Northwest Florida Restaurateur Opens New Market Concept

Alan Laird, owner of four AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is expanding his reputation from seafood to specialty meats. The restaurateur is opening a new business concept, AJ’s Rocking L – Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market, in Destin, Fla. The privately owned specialty meat and...
WALA-TV FOX10

Chocolate and Cheese Festival 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chocolate and Cheese Festival, presented by Andrew’s Auto & Tire, is returning to Heritage Park in Foley Alabama, November 12, 2022. This fun-filled tasty festival will be even more chocolatey, cheesy, and entertaining. When asked about the changes to this year’s event, Lisa Yeater,...
WALA-TV FOX10

Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this...
