Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Heathers the Musical” November 4 and 5 at 7 pm and November 6 at 2 pm at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. This high energy show follows Veronica Sawyer and the three most popular girls in school as they navigate normal teenage issues with a few thrilling twists. The show opens conversations about bullying and suicide. With non-traditional casting, all performers under the age of 18, and a band and crew made up entirely of students, this show will be unlike any version of Heathers you’ve ever seen! Tickets are available at our.show/sst/heathers.

MOBILE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO