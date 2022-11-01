ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish man sees Jesus in his curry

By Brooke Kato
 5 days ago

Has this man really seen the face of God?

An artist claims he saw the face of Jesus in his meal.

Jeff Jordyn, 52, was minding his business and chowing down on some chicken tikka masala when suddenly he saw the face of Christ in his curry.

“When I saw it, it reminded me of a Pablo Picasso painting,” the New Yorker, who happens to be Jewish, told Kennedy News of his store-bought soup. “I thought it was amusing.”

The “funny coincidence” went viral online weeks ago, when Jordyn shared a snap of the eerie, soupy lookalike. The sauce did, in fact, bear a striking resemblance to the biblical son of God, with a head, eyes, facial hair and flowing tresses.

“When I put my fork down it moved a little bit of sauce around the eyes. I didn’t think anything of it, but that actually turned it into Jesus,” he said, comparing the image in the curry to how Christ is portrayed in historical illustrations. “This is the only time I’ve had someone appear in my food. I’m not real big on divine intervention.”

A New York man claims to see Jesus in his sauce splatter.
Jordyn, who is Jewish, claims to have a relationship with Jesus, but urged anyone who believes their food is speaking to them to see a therapist.
Captioned “I found Jesus in my chicken tikka masala,” Jordyn shared the snap on Facebook, racking up 6,000 likes, shares and comments. While some viewers believed the watery image looked similar to Jesus, others compared it to Jim Morrison, Jason Momoa and even Charles Manson.

“Saw Jesus before even reading your post,” one user commented.

“That’s Charles Manson,” quipped another.

“The first face that popped into my mind is Jim Morrison of The Doors,” someone else wrote.

“I see Jason Momoa,” another said.

Users couldn’t believe their eyes, claiming the face was less like Chris and more like other well-known figures.
The accidental sauce painting on his platter bared eerie resemblance.
The curry-lover urged anyone who genuinely believes divine beings are speaking to them through food to get some professional help.

“I think it’s just a gag. I think people who do really think that God’s talking to them through their food has real problems and should probably speak to a therapist,” Jordyn said.

