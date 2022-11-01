ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAFF

ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning. According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Town Creek woman killed in crash

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek. Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closed until Wednesday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closed until Wednesday. Lincoln Co. Schools to close on Thursday, Friday due to illness increase.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Huntsville is repaving 108 streets: Is yours on the list?

Politics aside, perhaps nothing unites like repaving roads. Potholes are not liberal or conservative and everyone loves a repaved road – especially when it’s a road they frequently travel. And while road maintenance has always been a priority for Huntsville leaders, that priority has gotten even higher in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. Updated: 9 hours ago. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested.
LEXINGTON, AL
AL.com

Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say

A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Detectives with the Huntsville Police Department are looking for a man they say broke into a car parked at the Constellation Apartments and stole a wallet last month. Officials say he then used the cards at different places including Citgo and Best Buy. Authorities are also...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two victims of a possible Decatur homicide were identified by police on Wednesday. An official with the Decatur Police Department identified the victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. The identification comes after DPD officers found two people dead when responding to...
DECATUR, AL

