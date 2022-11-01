LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning. According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

