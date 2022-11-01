Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning. According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
Meridianville traffic light at Steger to go into service soon
The newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of Steger Road and Highway 231-431 will officially go into service on Monday, November 7 between 10 and 11 a.m.
WAFF
Town Creek woman killed in crash
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek. Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
Double murder suspect wants new attorney over ‘lack of trust’
Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass is requesting a new attorney, citing a "lack of trust" in his current defense.
Huntsville is repaving 108 streets: Is yours on the list?
Politics aside, perhaps nothing unites like repaving roads. Potholes are not liberal or conservative and everyone loves a repaved road – especially when it’s a road they frequently travel. And while road maintenance has always been a priority for Huntsville leaders, that priority has gotten even higher in...
WANTED: Florence Police search for Russellville man
The Florence Police Department is looking for help locating a man with an active domestic violence warrant.
Alabama woman charged with boarding school bus, spitting on driver she thought yelled at child
A woman who allegedly boarded a Decatur school bus last month and had an altercation with the driver who she thought was yelling at her child was arrested Monday and charged with four misdemeanors. Decatur resident Amanda Michelle Goins, 37, was arrested by Decatur police and booked into the Morgan...
WAFF
Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
ABC 33/40 News
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
WAFF
Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal
Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say
A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
MISSING: Police search for Marshall County man
23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing on October 28. Authorities say Walker was arrested in connection to a then-missing Guntersville teen in 2018.
Emergency landing leaves plane in Limestone County Field
No injuries are reported after an emergency landing left a small plane in a field in Limestone County.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Detectives with the Huntsville Police Department are looking for a man they say broke into a car parked at the Constellation Apartments and stole a wallet last month. Officials say he then used the cards at different places including Citgo and Best Buy. Authorities are also...
WAFF
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two victims of a possible Decatur homicide were identified by police on Wednesday. An official with the Decatur Police Department identified the victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. The identification comes after DPD officers found two people dead when responding to...
