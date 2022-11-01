ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Lexington Police talks crisis intervention training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police says every agency in the commonwealth is different and the training they go through also varies. They also say crisis intervention situations happen more often than we imagine or hear about. “I’m with the Lexington Police Department, so I can’t speak to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

EKU partners with Baptist Health for the next 11 years

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eastern Kentucky University announced a partnership with Baptist Health on Wednesday, one that includes a naming rights deal for the next 11 years. The arena inside Alumni Coliseum will now be called Baptist Health Arena. EKU says the partnership will aid in producing world class...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Mater may become the next mayor of Winchester. He’s a goat.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A goat is in the running to become the next mayor of Winchester — and he’s got a five-step plan for the city. Mater the goat launched his campaign for mayor of Winchester officially on Oct. 22 on Facebook, called Mater for Mayor. His Facebook is already chock full of headshots, campaigning and him at pastime events.
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

In-person early voting begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In-person, no-excuse, early voting is now underway for Kentuckians looking to cast their ballot before Election Day next Tuesday. Thursday kicked off three days of early voting this year, which includes a Saturday. In Fayette County, you’re able to vote early at the Lexington Senior Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Downtown Lexington bar closing after 13 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular downtown Lexington bar is hosting its “last dance” this month and then will close. In a Facebook post on the Soundbar Lexington page, Saturday, Nov. 19 will be Soundbar’s last day after 13 years in business. Soundbar will still be available for private events until a new tenant is found for the space.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating 2 Lexington hotel robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two separate hotel robberies Thursday morning in Lexington. According to police, around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway. The suspect told police he had a gun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee gave the suspect money and he left with a small amount.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Drivers in Nicholasville get some relief at the pump

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- With inflation impacting everything from gas prices to food, many families continue to feel those effects. “It’s often that I’ve had to rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Bianca Beach. Beach works three jobs to help make ends meet. She’s also working on getting...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Kroger floral employees make Breeders Cup winner garlands

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Workers have been busy making the decorative floral blankets ahead of this weekend’s historic Breeders Cup. The public was invited to the Kroger floral design center in Versailles on Thursday to watch the workers work their magic. Each of the championship race winners will be adorned...
VERSAILLES, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky Lottery to give away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the Powerball jackpot swells to $1.5 billion, Kentucky Lottery officials are giving away a limited number of Powerball tickets in Frankfort on Friday. The $1.5 billion is the second-largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history, only behind the record $1.586 billion in 2016. A...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

List of school closures for sickness growing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
BEREA, KY
WTVQ

Dunbar high school athletic director, teacher dies unexpectedly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar’s athletic director died unexpectedly, the school district said Tuesday. Jason Howell was the athletic director and the SAFE teacher at the Lexington school. In a letter to parents, the district said he had been a member of the Dunbar family for...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Road closures ahead of Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Lexington gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors for the Breeders’ Cup, several roads in the downtown area will temporarily be closed for events. Police say each evening through Saturday, the following roads will be closed:. For the Tandy Park Takeover events, one...
LEXINGTON, KY

