WTVQ
Lexington Police talks crisis intervention training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police says every agency in the commonwealth is different and the training they go through also varies. They also say crisis intervention situations happen more often than we imagine or hear about. “I’m with the Lexington Police Department, so I can’t speak to the...
WTVQ
Lexington leaders launch domestic violence prevention campaign: ‘It’s Time’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington community leaders announced a new campaign Wednesday morning for domestic violence prevention, called It’s Time. Mayor Linda Gorton says the city has had at least 12 homicides related to domestic violence so far in 2022 and that it’s “far more” than the city has had before.
WTVQ
Lexington-Fayette NCAAP releases statement in shooting death of Desman LaDuke
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — For the family of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke, the inexplicable pain of loss continues to linger. LaDuke was shot and killed on October 22 during an incident with Nicholasville police — one his family calls ‘a mental health crisis.’. The local chapter of the...
WTVQ
EKU partners with Baptist Health for the next 11 years
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eastern Kentucky University announced a partnership with Baptist Health on Wednesday, one that includes a naming rights deal for the next 11 years. The arena inside Alumni Coliseum will now be called Baptist Health Arena. EKU says the partnership will aid in producing world class...
WTVQ
Mater may become the next mayor of Winchester. He’s a goat.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A goat is in the running to become the next mayor of Winchester — and he’s got a five-step plan for the city. Mater the goat launched his campaign for mayor of Winchester officially on Oct. 22 on Facebook, called Mater for Mayor. His Facebook is already chock full of headshots, campaigning and him at pastime events.
WTVQ
In-person early voting begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In-person, no-excuse, early voting is now underway for Kentuckians looking to cast their ballot before Election Day next Tuesday. Thursday kicked off three days of early voting this year, which includes a Saturday. In Fayette County, you’re able to vote early at the Lexington Senior Center.
WTVQ
Downtown Lexington bar closing after 13 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular downtown Lexington bar is hosting its “last dance” this month and then will close. In a Facebook post on the Soundbar Lexington page, Saturday, Nov. 19 will be Soundbar’s last day after 13 years in business. Soundbar will still be available for private events until a new tenant is found for the space.
WTVQ
Former Lexington councilmember’s home vandalized in alleged political attack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Lexington councilmember’s home was vandalized Monday night in what he’s calling a political attack. In a Facebook post, Bill Farmer Jr., who’s running for an at-large council seat, says his home was “targeted and attacked” while he and his wife were eating dinner.
WTVQ
Police investigating 2 Lexington hotel robberies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two separate hotel robberies Thursday morning in Lexington. According to police, around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway. The suspect told police he had a gun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee gave the suspect money and he left with a small amount.
WTVQ
Drivers in Nicholasville get some relief at the pump
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- With inflation impacting everything from gas prices to food, many families continue to feel those effects. “It’s often that I’ve had to rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Bianca Beach. Beach works three jobs to help make ends meet. She’s also working on getting...
WTVQ
Kroger floral employees make Breeders Cup winner garlands
VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Workers have been busy making the decorative floral blankets ahead of this weekend’s historic Breeders Cup. The public was invited to the Kroger floral design center in Versailles on Thursday to watch the workers work their magic. Each of the championship race winners will be adorned...
WTVQ
Kentucky Lottery to give away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the Powerball jackpot swells to $1.5 billion, Kentucky Lottery officials are giving away a limited number of Powerball tickets in Frankfort on Friday. The $1.5 billion is the second-largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history, only behind the record $1.586 billion in 2016. A...
WTVQ
Dunbar high school principal placed on leave after athletic director’s death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave by Fayette County Public Schools. This year was Ball’s first as Dunbar’s principal, previously coming from a high school in Jacksonville, Florida. FCPS has released a statement regarding Principal...
WTVQ
List of school closures for sickness growing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
WTVQ
Dunbar high school athletic director, teacher dies unexpectedly
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar’s athletic director died unexpectedly, the school district said Tuesday. Jason Howell was the athletic director and the SAFE teacher at the Lexington school. In a letter to parents, the district said he had been a member of the Dunbar family for...
WTVQ
Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
WTVQ
People Magazine shares story of good samaritan rescuing abandoned dogs in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, a dog and her three puppies were dumped next to a creek, and a good samaritan who saw it happen quickly ran to rescue them. The story has since been featured in People Magazine, highlighting issues plaguing Kentucky rescues. According to a Facebook...
WTVQ
“Blue Hearts for Kathryn:” woman designs clothing line honoring life of brother, sister
LEXINGTON, Ky/FORT WORTH, Tx (WTVQ) – It’s been an emotional month for social media influencer Lauren Richardson: she’s just released a clothing line with the brand Roolee, but one piece in the line means something a little extra special for her and her family. It was seven...
WTVQ
Road closures ahead of Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Lexington gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors for the Breeders’ Cup, several roads in the downtown area will temporarily be closed for events. Police say each evening through Saturday, the following roads will be closed:. For the Tandy Park Takeover events, one...
WTVQ
‘It was intentional’: Farmer speaks out on alleged political attack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What started as a quiet Sunday night dinner at home for former councilman Bill Farmer Jr. and his wife, turned into shock and fear as they heard someone running and screaming towards their front door and then breaking a glass window. “There’s an innocence that...
