wnynewsnow.com
Fredonia Board Holds Off On Lowering Route 20’s Speed Limit
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – The Village of Fredonia Board has ‘tapped the breaks’ on a law that would have lowered the speed limit of a popular throughfare. A local law was proposed to lower the speed limit on sections of Route 20 in the village. Specifically, parts of East Main Street would be lowered to 30 m.p.h. with the school zone marked at 20 m.p.h.
Dunkirk police announce winter parking changes
DUNKRIK, N.Y (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced Thursday the city’s winter parking changes. Alternate and overnight parking rules go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 6 and remain effective until Saturday, April 1, 2023. Overnight parking is prohibited on the following streets from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Brigham Road, from Lakeshore Drive South […]
chautauquatoday.com
Lake Shore Drive Project Nears Completion
The Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets project in the City of Dunkirk is currently in its final stages, with a few items left to go before completion. That's the word from the city's Planning and Development Director, Vince DeJoy, who gave an update on the project during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. DeJoy says one of the remaining items involves line striping for the intersections and crosswalks, which he expects will be completed within the next month...
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
chqgov.com
County Executive Announces Temporary Changes in County Operations at HRC Building Due to Water Main Break
MAYVILLE, N.Y.:-- Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building located at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville, N.Y. Due to a water main break that occurred at the HRC Building, the second, third and fourth floors of the...
erienewsnow.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
chautauquatoday.com
Borrello talks about high energy prices with motorists
High energy prices were the focus of a visit State Senator George Borrello made to a Silver Creek-area gas station on Tuesday. Borrello stopped by Green Frog/TPS on Route 20 to talk with motorists about high gas prices. Among those speaking with the Sunset Bay Republican was Jason Dolce of Forestville. He told Borrello that high pump prices have been impacting his own budget and are a major concern going into winter...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston ZBA: Self-storage facility not permitted in business district
Self-storage is not a permitted use in the Village of Lewiston B-1 district, the Zoning Board of Appeals decided at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. Applicant and real estate investor Vick Singh Ghotra seeks to reimagine the Lewiston Event Center space. But by a 4-1 measure, the ZBA voted self-storage does not align with municipal code Section 9, District Regulations, D.1.b.g.
erienewsnow.com
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
DEC to operate deer and bear checkpoint during opening weekend of regular big game season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on hunting this fall, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will have a deer and bear check station to help collect information so they can study the area's big wildlife population. The check stations are located on Route 16 in...
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island
They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
nyspnews.com
Salamanca woman arrested for DWI
On October 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Arlena T. Jimerson, 26 of Salamanca, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 31, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Jimerson on state route 417 in the city of Salamanca for traffic infractions. While interviewing Jimerson, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Jimerson was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .11 % was recorded.
chautauquatoday.com
Over 4,000 voters in first six days of early voting in Chautauqua County
More than 4,000 voters have cast their ballots so far during early voting for the November 8 general election in Chautauqua County. That's according to figures from the Chautauqua County Board of Elections as of Friday morning. WDOE News reached out to Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram who told us that all four locations have been active during the nine-day voting period that ends on Sunday...
Attend Free Cannabis Summit In Buffalo, Get Hired For Marijuana Jobs
There is a huge cannabis job fair coming to Buffalo. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to the 716. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
Chautauqua County voters talk issues top of mind ahead of Election Day
With just days to go voters are ready for Election Day, especially in Chautauqua County. Some voters are heading to the polling sites with several key issues top of mind.
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
