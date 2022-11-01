ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wnynewsnow.com

Fredonia Board Holds Off On Lowering Route 20’s Speed Limit

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – The Village of Fredonia Board has ‘tapped the breaks’ on a law that would have lowered the speed limit of a popular throughfare. A local law was proposed to lower the speed limit on sections of Route 20 in the village. Specifically, parts of East Main Street would be lowered to 30 m.p.h. with the school zone marked at 20 m.p.h.
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk police announce winter parking changes

DUNKRIK, N.Y (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced Thursday the city’s winter parking changes. Alternate and overnight parking rules go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 6 and remain effective until Saturday, April 1, 2023. Overnight parking is prohibited on the following streets from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Brigham Road, from Lakeshore Drive South […]
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Lake Shore Drive Project Nears Completion

The Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets project in the City of Dunkirk is currently in its final stages, with a few items left to go before completion. That's the word from the city's Planning and Development Director, Vince DeJoy, who gave an update on the project during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. DeJoy says one of the remaining items involves line striping for the intersections and crosswalks, which he expects will be completed within the next month...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello talks about high energy prices with motorists

High energy prices were the focus of a visit State Senator George Borrello made to a Silver Creek-area gas station on Tuesday. Borrello stopped by Green Frog/TPS on Route 20 to talk with motorists about high gas prices. Among those speaking with the Sunset Bay Republican was Jason Dolce of Forestville. He told Borrello that high pump prices have been impacting his own budget and are a major concern going into winter...
SILVER CREEK, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston ZBA: Self-storage facility not permitted in business district

Self-storage is not a permitted use in the Village of Lewiston B-1 district, the Zoning Board of Appeals decided at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. Applicant and real estate investor Vick Singh Ghotra seeks to reimagine the Lewiston Event Center space. But by a 4-1 measure, the ZBA voted self-storage does not align with municipal code Section 9, District Regulations, D.1.b.g.
LEWISTON, NY
erienewsnow.com

Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island

They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

Salamanca woman arrested for DWI

On October 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Arlena T. Jimerson, 26 of Salamanca, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 31, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Jimerson on state route 417 in the city of Salamanca for traffic infractions. While interviewing Jimerson, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Jimerson was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .11 % was recorded.
SALAMANCA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Over 4,000 voters in first six days of early voting in Chautauqua County

More than 4,000 voters have cast their ballots so far during early voting for the November 8 general election in Chautauqua County. That's according to figures from the Chautauqua County Board of Elections as of Friday morning. WDOE News reached out to Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram who told us that all four locations have been active during the nine-day voting period that ends on Sunday...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

