Company commits $17.5 million to make Mecklenburg hemp manufacturing center
Forty-five new jobs are coming to Mecklenburg County after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that a company that produces fibers for the textile industry and processes hemp and other agricultural products will be making its home at the former Kinderton Distribution Center building.
Virginia Center Commons has closed. Some shoppers took a piece of the mall home.
Virginia Center Commons mall closed its doors for good this week in Henrico, but not without one last sale.
Richmond couple living full-time in RV will soon appear on a reality show
A Richmond couple who travels and lives full-time in their Winnebago has amassed an online following and will soon appear on a reality show.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Who lives here: The Locks Tower
The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
Report: 15 companies are driving Richmond’s eviction crisis
A new report from the RVA Eviction Lab found that just 15 companies are responsible for half of all evictions in Richmond as the end of state rent relief drives soaring eviction filings.
thenewsprogress.com
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Lake Gaston to Host Craft Bazaars
Members of the Lake community can start their Christmas shopping early with the two (2) craft bazaars happening on the Lake on November 5. The Lake Gaston Baptist Church will have their annual Arts and Crafts fair from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. This event will host more than 50 vendors that will be selling a variety of handmade goods from jewelry and pottery to home goods.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Ladies of the Lake Present 17th Annual Holiday Home Tour
The Ladies of the Lake are hosting their 2022 Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event, which is in its 17th year, is a ticketed tour of six amazing homes surrounding Lake Gaston. The event is held rain or shine and is nonrefundable.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $60 million in new state tax credits to help rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. HOTC allows for affordability and efficiency in the development and building process of rental housing, resulting in more affordable home...
thenewsprogress.com
Dunn and Spence enter as write in candidates for School Board seat
The Mecklenburg County Election District 6 has two candidates vying for the seat. Though you will not see their names on the ballot, Matthew Dunn and Joshua Spence are running as write in candidates meaning voters will have to physically write the name of the candidate they hope to see elected.
thenewsprogress.com
Bluestone Mega Reunion a success; plans for 2023 underway
Bluestone High School classmates from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s gathered on Saturday, October 15th at the Chase City Banquet Center to enjoy a night of fellowship, food and fun. The Planning Committee was thrilled to bring back the Mega Reunion after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.
Richmond councilwoman pulls plan to rename Lee Bridge after criticism over proposed replacement
Plans to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge to Belvidere Bridge have been scrapped after opposition over the replacement's link to a plantation mansion in Richmond built by a man who enslaved hundreds of people.
‘We’re brining the doctor’s office to them’; Conexus Vision fits 10,000th pair of free glasses
has provided students free eye care and glasses for the last three and a half years. The Mobile Vision Center stopped by Lakemont Elementary School on Thursday afternoon to fit their 10,000th pair of free glasses.
WRAL
How Pfizer Rocky Mount is developing opportunities for Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. As a multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer employs more than 79,000 people worldwide. The company has also received global recognition for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, working to develop and manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. A reputable, trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer decided to call Nash County home when the company acquired the Rocky Mount site in 2015.
Petersburg Schools call student absences an ‘emergency situation’
Petersburg School leaders started a campaign to reach truant students and their families after a surge in absences.
NBC12
Generosity from stranger helps family care for 7-year-old in her final months
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sydney Hampton was a good mix of sweet and sassy. The energetic 7-year-old was the princess in her family. Her smile was undeniable, and her grandmother, Tracy Branch, couldn’t say no, especially when Sydney made special dinner requests. “She loved meatloaf,” she said. Branch...
Fatal tanker truck fire closes I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
Crashes, speeding, side mirrors hit: Residents call for enhanced speeding penalty on Laburnum Avenue
People living near Laburnum Avenue in Richmond say they're fed up with the dangerous driving right outside of their homes.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Sadler to run for state senate in 2023
Former NASCAR star and FOX Sports analyst businessman Hermie Sadler announced Wednesday morning on WPTM radio he is running for Virginia's state senate in the Commonwealth's new 17th District in 2023. Emporia and Greensville County are part of the newly created District. The lifelong Emporia resident made news in July...
