Brunswick County, VA

Axios Richmond

Who lives here: The Locks Tower

The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
RICHMOND, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Lake Gaston to Host Craft Bazaars

Members of the Lake community can start their Christmas shopping early with the two (2) craft bazaars happening on the Lake on November 5. The Lake Gaston Baptist Church will have their annual Arts and Crafts fair from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. This event will host more than 50 vendors that will be selling a variety of handmade goods from jewelry and pottery to home goods.
EBONY, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Ladies of the Lake Present 17th Annual Holiday Home Tour

The Ladies of the Lake are hosting their 2022 Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event, which is in its 17th year, is a ticketed tour of six amazing homes surrounding Lake Gaston. The event is held rain or shine and is nonrefundable.
BRACEY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Bluestone Mega Reunion a success; plans for 2023 underway

Bluestone High School classmates from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s gathered on Saturday, October 15th at the Chase City Banquet Center to enjoy a night of fellowship, food and fun. The Planning Committee was thrilled to bring back the Mega Reunion after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.
CHASE CITY, VA
WRAL

How Pfizer Rocky Mount is developing opportunities for Nash County

This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. As a multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer employs more than 79,000 people worldwide. The company has also received global recognition for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, working to develop and manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. A reputable, trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer decided to call Nash County home when the company acquired the Rocky Mount site in 2015.
NASH COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Sadler to run for state senate in 2023

Former NASCAR star and FOX Sports analyst businessman Hermie Sadler announced Wednesday morning on WPTM radio he is running for Virginia's state senate in the Commonwealth's new 17th District in 2023. Emporia and Greensville County are part of the newly created District. The lifelong Emporia resident made news in July...
EMPORIA, VA

