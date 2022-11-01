Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, AlabamaAna KimberGulf Shores, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crowds turn out to walk for a cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday morning proved to be the perfect time to get some steps in for a good cause. Many folks turned out to University of South Alabama for the American Heart Association’s Mobile Heart Walk. FOX10 teamed with the AHA for the event. The walk raises awareness and money to support heart disease research.
thebamabuzz.com
6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast
It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bourbon by the Bay 2022
Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction. Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Boots & BBQ Barn Bash
The following information was provided by Children’s of Alabama:. Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature live music from DJ Micaiah, a silent auction and dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ located at 701 Springhill Avenue. Guests are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders. Proceeds from the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash will provide funding for pediatric rheumatologist Dr. Melissa Mannion to hold clinic in Mobile to treat the many children along the Gulf Coast suffering from autoimmune disorders juvenile arthritis, lupus, myositis, scleroderma, and various vasculitides. Admission is $40 per person and includes a BBQ dinner and two drinks.
WALA-TV FOX10
Last weekend for the Greater Gulf State Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good news! Still one weekend left for this years Greater Gulf State Fair! Josh Woods from The Grounds joined us on Studio10 to preview the Fair. Some of this weekends big events include the Elle King concert Friday, November 4 at 7 PM with opener Kameron Marlowe and the Rodeo on Saturday, November 5 at 6 PM and Sunday, November 6 at 2 PM.
WALA-TV FOX10
History Museum of Mobile plans Living History Festival at Colonial Fort Condé
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The History Museum of Mobile’s annual Living History Festival at Colonial Fort Condé will take place downtown on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The original Fort Condé, built by the French in 1723, was essential to colonists defending their post in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The Living History Festival at Fort Condé lets visitors learn and experience what life was like for those who occupied the fort, organizers said.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCHD launches healthcare on wheels
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While many of you are fighting off the flu and other illnesses, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is trying to make it as easy as possible for you to get flu shots and other services. In fact, it’s taking its clinics out into the community on wheels.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Railfest 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
WKRG
Perfumania coming to Pensacola: Register to win for grand opening
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s time to celebrate Perfumania coming to The Cordova Mall in Pensacola with their grand opening event, Nov. 18 to 20. To help celebrate, Perfumania is giving away $100 and $500 gift certificates. About Perfumania:. Perfumania operates over one hundred discount retail stores throughout...
WALA-TV FOX10
Community members donate hundreds of pounds of food to FOX10 Food Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already November and the holidays are just around the corner. FOX10 news is joining hands with organizations in the community to make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal this year. The annual food drive began at 7 a.m. and finished around 12 p.m....
rippreport.com
FAIRHOPE TAXPAYERS DELIGHT
In Baldwin County you must pay for the news online to read anything. It explains why so many people in Baldwin County have not a clue what is happening in their municipality. The Ripp Report is free and is unabashed how we explain political shenanigans. Fairhope is regressing back to...
WKRG
Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
thepulsepensacola.com
Decked Out In “Decades” For November’s Gallery Night!
Featuring 60 Local Artist, Charlotte Mason Printing, and the Band Stormfolk. On Friday, November 18th, from 5–9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Decades!” We are kicking off the holiday season as that cool autumn air sets in. Show up decked out in your favorite decade’s fashion! What style will you rock—that iconic 1920’s flapper dress, those groovy 60’s bell bottoms, 90’s grunge that “Smells like teen spirit,” or maybe something that holla’s Y2K at ya?!
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival
Friends of Downtown Pensacola will be hosting a “Bubble Alley” this year during the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This floating public art exhibition will feature several thousand large multi-colored vinyl balloons hung from wire grids. This colorful presentation will take over the sky on the block of Intendencia street between Jefferson and Tarragona Streets in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This event begins November 3, 2022, and will be displayed throughout the Foo Foo Festival.
WALA-TV FOX10
Caregivers in the Port City attend caregiver college to learn more about dementia
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caregivers in the Port City had the chance to learn more about dementia. It’s a condition that affects thousands of Alabamians. Infirmary Health teamed up with the South Alabama Regional planning commission to put on Caregiver College, Thursday morning. Many caregivers filled the Hearin-Chandler Auditorium...
WALA-TV FOX10
Much nicer conditions for our Sunday…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. For our Sunday morning the rain is long gone, but we have some fog to start the day. After the fog burns off, the skies will be mostly sunny, and the temps will be warm into the low 80s.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
utv44.com
Poarch Creek Indians announce return of annual Pow Wow with 50th anniversary event
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — After a two-year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving traditions with its Annual Pow Wow. The two-day celebration, which will be held Thursday, November 24th (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday,...
