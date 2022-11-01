The following information was provided by Children’s of Alabama:. Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature live music from DJ Micaiah, a silent auction and dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ located at 701 Springhill Avenue. Guests are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders. Proceeds from the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash will provide funding for pediatric rheumatologist Dr. Melissa Mannion to hold clinic in Mobile to treat the many children along the Gulf Coast suffering from autoimmune disorders juvenile arthritis, lupus, myositis, scleroderma, and various vasculitides. Admission is $40 per person and includes a BBQ dinner and two drinks.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO