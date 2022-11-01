ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

Want to Know What Is Replacing Corrado’s Market In Brick, NJ?

You remember the disaster that was Corrado's Market in Laurel Square Shopping Center, right?. Man, did you miss quite the scandal. Here's a quick refresher. Corrado's is known as a specialty Italian grocery store with an array of authentic Italian classics. I am talking fresh cheeses, fresh cuts of meats, fresh cold cuts, specialty sauces, pasta and more.
BRICK, NJ
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Best Coffee Shops and Cafes in Ocean County, New Jersey

Obviously, if you have listened to our morning show for any time now, you know that I love my coffee and have for years now while waking up folks in Ocean County. I like my coffee really simple, black. No cream, no sugar, no nothing. Just good plain coffee. So anytime I can talk about coffee and then throw in some good food, it's a "win-win" for sure.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings

LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey

Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars. The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide. Caesars describes Nobu as. “the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio

JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
Maddening Rutgers mask policy changed again

The on again, off again, mask policy at Rutgers University is off again. The faculty union has been pressing for Rutgers to let professors decide if masks should be worn in classrooms, and are awaiting a final ruling from the state's Public Employment Relations Council (PERC.) A hearing has been...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
