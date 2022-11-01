Penguins expected to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against Bruins

In six games this season, Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry has a 4-2-0 record.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to start goaltender Tristan Jarry in Tuesday’s home game against the Boston Bruins.

In six games this season, Jarry has a 4-2-0 record, a 3.02 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

Throughout his career, Jarry has played 11 games against the Bruins and has a 3-5-2 record over that span, along with a 2.96 goals against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout.

Jarry’s most recent game against the Bruins was his most memorable. And not for good reasons.

During the late stages of a 4-2 win for the Penguins at T.D. Garden in Boston on Feb. 8, Bruins forward Brad Marchand punched Jarry in the head then jabbed him with a stick. Those actions earned Marchand a six-game suspension.

Notes:

• Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been labeled as a “game-time decision” for the contest by coach Mike Sullivan. The All-Star defenseman missed a practice session in Cranberry on Monday because of an undisclosed illness and was not present for Tuesday’s morning skate.

• Penguins forward Jeff Carter was ruled out for Tuesday’s game. He suffered an undisclosed injury during a 3-1 road win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and is considered “day to day.”

• Letang is the Penguins’ “iron man” having played a team-best 83 consecutive regular season games dating back to last season.

Oddly enough, Carter has the second-best streak with 58 games. Forward Bryan Rust is third with 54 games.

• Those who participated in the optional morning skate include:

Forwards – Teddy Blueger, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Sam Poulin, Drew O’Connor

Defensemen – P.O Joseph, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel

Goaltender – Casey DeSmith

• In Carter’s absence, O’Connor is expected to make his season debut a day after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL).

• Penguins forward Sidney Crosby enters the game with 899 career assists.

• Sullivan is scheduled to appear in his 517th game with the franchise. He is currently tied with Eddie Johnston (516) for most coaching appearances in franchise history.

• The Bruins are expected to start goaltender Linus Ullmark. In seven games this season, Ullmark has a 6-0-0 record, a 1.70 goals against average and a .945 save percentage and one shutout.

Ullmark has appeared in one career game against the Penguins. As a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Ullmark made 41 saves on 44 shots and claimed a win in a 4-3 overtime home victory on March 1, 2019.

-The Bruins’ lines and pairs at today’s morning skate were:

63 Brad Marchand - 37 Patrice Bergeron - 74 Jake DeBrusk

71 Taylor Hall - 18 Pavel Zacha - 88 David Pastrnak

11 Trent Frederic - 13 Charlie Coyle - 10 A.J. Greer

17 Nick Foligno - 92 Tomas Nosek - 94 Jakub Lauko

27 Hampus Lindholm - 25 Brandon Carlo

28 Derek Forbort - 75 Connor Clifton

48 Matt Grzelcyk - 86 Anton Stralman

• Bruins forwards David Krejci (undisclosed), Craig Smith (undisclosed) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (left shoulder) are sidelined due to injuries.

The opening faceoff his slated to be at 8:10 p.m.

