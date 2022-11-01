Penguins expected to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against Bruins
The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to start goaltender Tristan Jarry in Tuesday’s home game against the Boston Bruins.
In six games this season, Jarry has a 4-2-0 record, a 3.02 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.
Throughout his career, Jarry has played 11 games against the Bruins and has a 3-5-2 record over that span, along with a 2.96 goals against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout.
Jarry’s most recent game against the Bruins was his most memorable. And not for good reasons.
During the late stages of a 4-2 win for the Penguins at T.D. Garden in Boston on Feb. 8, Bruins forward Brad Marchand punched Jarry in the head then jabbed him with a stick. Those actions earned Marchand a six-game suspension.
Notes:
• Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been labeled as a “game-time decision” for the contest by coach Mike Sullivan. The All-Star defenseman missed a practice session in Cranberry on Monday because of an undisclosed illness and was not present for Tuesday’s morning skate.
• Penguins forward Jeff Carter was ruled out for Tuesday’s game. He suffered an undisclosed injury during a 3-1 road win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and is considered “day to day.”
• Letang is the Penguins’ “iron man” having played a team-best 83 consecutive regular season games dating back to last season.
Oddly enough, Carter has the second-best streak with 58 games. Forward Bryan Rust is third with 54 games.
• Those who participated in the optional morning skate include:
Forwards – Teddy Blueger, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Sam Poulin, Drew O’Connor
Defensemen – P.O Joseph, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel
Goaltender – Casey DeSmith
• In Carter’s absence, O’Connor is expected to make his season debut a day after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL).
• Penguins forward Sidney Crosby enters the game with 899 career assists.
• Sullivan is scheduled to appear in his 517th game with the franchise. He is currently tied with Eddie Johnston (516) for most coaching appearances in franchise history.
• The Bruins are expected to start goaltender Linus Ullmark. In seven games this season, Ullmark has a 6-0-0 record, a 1.70 goals against average and a .945 save percentage and one shutout.
Ullmark has appeared in one career game against the Penguins. As a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Ullmark made 41 saves on 44 shots and claimed a win in a 4-3 overtime home victory on March 1, 2019.
-The Bruins’ lines and pairs at today’s morning skate were:
63 Brad Marchand - 37 Patrice Bergeron - 74 Jake DeBrusk
71 Taylor Hall - 18 Pavel Zacha - 88 David Pastrnak
11 Trent Frederic - 13 Charlie Coyle - 10 A.J. Greer
17 Nick Foligno - 92 Tomas Nosek - 94 Jakub Lauko
27 Hampus Lindholm - 25 Brandon Carlo
28 Derek Forbort - 75 Connor Clifton
48 Matt Grzelcyk - 86 Anton Stralman
• Bruins forwards David Krejci (undisclosed), Craig Smith (undisclosed) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (left shoulder) are sidelined due to injuries.
-The opening faceoff his slated to be at 8:10 p.m. The NHL has falsely advertised the start time at 8 p.m.
