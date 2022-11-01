ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
GEORGIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

College Football Playoff rankings released, SEC has 3 of top 6 teams

The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings came Tuesday night live on ESPN. The No. 1 spot went to Tennessee on the strength of its 52-49 win over Alabama with a lot still to be determined. The Vols will face No. 3 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that could determine the SEC East. Ohio State was No. 2.
GEORGIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade

In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors

As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy