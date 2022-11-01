Read full article on original website
Longhorns Make Cut for 1st College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas Longhorns made a somewhat surprising appearance in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season
The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings as the final month of the regular season kicks off.
Alabama in sixth position in first College Football Playoff ranking of season
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
College Football Playoff rankings released, SEC has 3 of top 6 teams
The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings came Tuesday night live on ESPN. The No. 1 spot went to Tennessee on the strength of its 52-49 win over Alabama with a lot still to be determined. The Vols will face No. 3 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that could determine the SEC East. Ohio State was No. 2.
Like Usual, Early CFP Playoff Rankings Talk Misses the Mark: All Things CW
Early reaction to the initial rankings more about making noise and being frustrated with a four-team playoff than pointing out any actual problems with how teams are listed.
Millington standout wins fan vote for Week 11 player of the week
The high school junior, who’s a quarterback for Millington Central High School, accounted for 273 yards, three touchdowns in victory over Bolivar Central.
College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State, Ryan Day Right Now
Day said he isn't concerned with where the Buckeyes are ranked tonight. "What matters is beating Northwestern."
OSU vs. Georgia football? How does the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff resume compare?
Ohio State football is firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt. Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the Buckeyes have eight wins and sit at the top of the Big Ten East heading into the final stretch of the regular season. But how does Ohio State compare to the...
