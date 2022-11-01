Read full article on original website
Related
You'll be shocked to see LIV Golf's top money earners compared to their earnings on the PGA Tour
Pat Perez is unapologetic for joining LIV Golf and cashing in after more than two decades on the PGA Tour. Though no one feels sorry for a man who won nearly $29 million in prize money in 21 years on the tour, Perez wanted what everyone wants: Less work; more money.
Golf Digest
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack
Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game
The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
Report: Dustin Johnson adds top-three LIV Golf player to 4Aces team just days after winning team title
Just two days after winning the $50 million LIV Golf Team Championship with his 4Aces, Dustin Johnson is already making changes to his squad for 2023. According to an ESPN report, Johnson is dropping Talor Gooch and adding Peter Uihlein to the team that won five of the eight events over the upstart circuit’s first year.
Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson racked up $35 million in winnings in one season with LIV Golf. The post Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
10 players who can win the World Wide Technology Championship, including Viktor Hovland
After last week’s Bermuda Championship that saw Seamus Power win the tournament by one stroke over Thomas Detry, PGA Tour
LIV Golf shakeup: Peter Uihlein splits with buddy Brooks Koepka to join Dustin Johnson's team
Peter Uihlein seemed to be a perfect fit for Brooks Koepka's team on the LIV Golf Series. The two are friends, have known each other 16 years and shared a residence when Uihlein moved to Palm Beach County about 10 years ago. But after helping Smash, captained by Koepka, to...
Golf Digest
QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history
The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
Golf.com
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Jon Rahm and the world of golf show off their Halloween costumes
Halloween has come and gone but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back at the best costumes the world of golf showed off on Monday. Jon Rahm, the No. 5-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, celebrated with his family by dressing up as characters from the movie The Lion King.
Golf distance debate: What you need to know as USGA, R&A close in on major announcements
Sunday marked the end of the first LIV Golf season, and whether you are a fan of the upstart tour or not, there’s no denying player defections, the massive payouts that LIV golfers have received and Greg Norman’s squabbles with the Official World Golf Ranking system were big storylines in 2022. Looking ahead, the continuing saga of LIV Golf will assuredly be a huge part of the golf narrative in 2023, too, but it might be eclipsed early in the season by news coming from Far Hills, New Jersey, and St. Andrews, Scotland.
WTOP
European tour offers boost in prize money, new minimum pay
The European tour will offer $150,000 against players’ earnings and pay $1,500 to other players if they miss the cut as part of a new schedule announced Thursday that boosts prize money and returns to Australia and parts of Asia. The tour said prize money would be $144.2 million,...
Golf.com
GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame
GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
Golf.com
2022 World Wide Technology Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
The stars of the PGA Tour are in Mexico this week for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship resulted in an exciting tournament with a worthy winner in Seamus Power. But the field was lacking in star power. Not so with this week’s event in Mayakoba.
PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program
The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
WTOP
Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after World Cup group stage
Qatar relaxed limits Thursday on international visitors arriving during the World Cup and will allow entry for fans without tickets from Dec. 2 when the group stage ends. Fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card tournament identification document before traveling but a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter, Qatari World Cup organizers said.
Comments / 0