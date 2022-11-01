Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Mary Kay Cabot: Kareem Hunt is hurt by lack of commitment from Browns
Mary K Cabot from the Cleveland.com joined Baskin and Phelps to discuss the trade talk surrounding Kareem Hunt and what he may be feeling. The Browns taking it case by case with keeping players long term.
WBAL Radio
Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
WBAL Radio
Ravens announce jersey number for LB Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday announced the jersey number for newly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith will wear No. 18 as a member of the Ravens. Baltimore announced on Tuesday that they traded linebacker A.J. Klein and undisclosed draft picks to the Chicago Bears for the veteran linebacker. There have...
New York Giants provide fuel for Odell Beckham Jr. reunion
During a media session on Tuesday, after an absolutely wild day in the NFL as the trade deadline hit in
Kareem Hunt remains with Cleveland Browns as NFL trade deadline passes
Cleveland Browns running back and Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt will remain playing for his hometown team this season after the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Returns to Practice; Playing vs. Chargers?
The Atlanta Falcons will be getting a significant boost to their rushing attack ahead of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. After being placed on injured reserve due to "minor" knee surgery following a Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has officially been designated to return, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.
Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to 'shoulder everything' in return
BEREA − There's some who view Deshaun Watson as the potential savior to the Browns' season. They're looking at when the suspended quarterback returns to the field as a turning point toward success. That's not the view of Browns General Manager Andrew Berry. To him, Watson's eventual return is important, but there's no...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes
A sturdy back with excellent feet and the vision to press the hole and burst to make it count. Definition of a big back. Tall for the position with mass throughout the upper body and posterior chain. Initial quickness and footwork shine, especially given the high-cut nature of his frame. Easy sightlines that he leverages into correct gaps for gains. Sees the cutback and has the agility to hit it and go. Significant growth as a power back from 2021 to 2022. See the added physicality at all three levels of the defense. Contact balance, stiff arms, and the capability to break arm tackles all saw upgrades. Primarily an early down back that is alleviated in obvious passing situations. Yet to see a homerun hit in terms of explosive runs, leaving questions about his long speed. Thomas has a colossal frame that drags defenders and wears down defenses over the course of a game. His mixture of quickness and power allocates yards in both gap and zone run plays. He's largely limited to an early down role, with little utility on passing downs, placing constraints on his overall projection.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors
As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens top wide receiver Rashod Bateman to have season-ending foot surgery
BALTIMORE — Top Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will have foot surgery on a Lisfranc injury and miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ games in Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain, was limited to 13 offensive snaps in last Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Harbaugh said Monday that “there’s a little more there from a strain standpoint,” and that Bateman would miss “a few weeks.” The 2020 first-round draft pick also missed five games as a rookie while recovering from groin surgery.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders Thursday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders announced a couple roster moves Thursday, via Twitter. Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has been placed on the practice squad injured/reserve list. Tagovailoa-Amosa, a 23-year-old Notre Dame product, was waived as part of the Aug. 31 roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad the following day.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia
It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
Yardbarker
Browns GM Andrew Berry: Beating Bengals affected trade-deadline philosophy
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry admitted Wednesday his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday affected his philosophy ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. "I would say that candidly (the victory) probably maybe had a little bit of a mild influence," Berry explained when speaking with reporters, according to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/2/22)
It is Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and the NFL trading deadline came and went on Tuesday without any transactions for the Cleveland Browns. That means, after weeks of intense speculation, that running back Kareem Hunt was not traded. Hunt staying with the Browns is the top story in the Wednesday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
Comments / 0