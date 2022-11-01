Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Will Not Return To DMV
Taylor Swift has announced her long-awaited tour fresh off the heels of her latest album, leaving many DMV fans disappointed with no scheduled shows for the Maryland, Virginia, or DC area. 'The Eras Tour' is Swift's first stadium tour since 2018, and will see 27 stops across the nation. The...
wfmd.com
Filming To Take Place In Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Filming will take place in Carroll Creek Linear Park From Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The filming will take place near and on the suspension bridge. The park and walkways will not be closed to pedestrians...
bethesdamagazine.com
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
RFK Stadium seats now on sale as DC announces "Farewell RFK" celebration
WASHINGTON — As Washington Commanders fans look to the future with a potential sale of the franchise by embattled owner Daniel Snyder, the District is kicking off it’s tribute to the team’s past with the “Farewell RFK” campaign. “This is such an important legacy,” said...
This Washington Spot Has Some Of The Best Loaded Fries In The U.S.
Cheapism rounded up the best plates of loaded fries across the country.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park native continues to steal the show on 'The Voice'
The 17-year-old Severna Park girl who is a contestant on "The Voice" continues to steal the show. Parijita Bastola won the knockout round on Monday night and spoke to 11 News about the latest win. "It was insane watching myself on TV -- just never gets any less cooler. I...
popville.com
Signs of the Times
Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
WTOP
Wagshal’s opening downtown DC location
Wagshal’s, the nearly 100-year-old market and delicatessen in Washington, D.C., is opening a downtown location. Wagshal’s has signed a lease at Tishman Speyer’s 1747 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, about one block from the White House, for a 5,000 square foot space that will house Wagshal’s Grand Bodega.
WTOP
COVID-19 continues to impact DC-area live theater performances, survey finds
Almost three years after the first outbreak of COVID-19, a new survey of more than 2,700 people finds the virus is still having an impact on D.C.-area theaters with live performances. According to a survey for the local theaters by Limelight Insights by Shugoll, a national marketing research, the average...
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
AdWeek
Larry Miller to Co-Anchor Get Up DC on WUSA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Larry Miller has been promoted to anchor for Washington, D.C. CBS affiliate WUSA morning newscast Get Up DC. Miller will anchor alongside...
Bay Weekly
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…Oh My
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
WTOP
RFK Stadium’s iconic orange seats up for sale ahead of demolition
If you have fond memories of the stands rocking at RFK Stadium and would like to own a piece of history, take a seat. Events DC announced Thursday it is selling off RFK’s iconic orange seats in advance of the demolition of the 61-year-old sports stadium that once hosted the Washington football team, soccer team D.C. United, and two Major League Baseball teams.
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Washington DC Private Tours
We have sorted through enough itineraries and information to keep any bureaucrat happy to bring you the best five private tours of Washington DC. Depending on whose rhetoric you choose to believe, Washington DC is the home of freedom, the ultimate American beacon of hope and dreams; or it’s the swamp, a place of torpid bureaucracy and a scam-artist leadership intent on lining their own pockets. For those proud of their nuanced opinions, it’s an indispensable cornerstone of the great American machine that every once in a while, needs a little maintenance. A trip along the National Mall is a trip through the history of Western democracy and social reform over the last few centuries. Private guided tours, such as the options below, are particularly in vogue in Washington D.C. because there’s so much to see.
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm
The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
fox5dc.com
String of bear sightings in Northern Virginia
There have been a number of bear sightings this week in Tyson's Corner and Reston, Virginia. Officials say the bears are looking for food.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Crab Cakes in Baltimore at Faidley's Seafood
Faidley's is a traditional Baltimore crab cake restaurant operated by the same family since 1886. It's a walk-up joint that offers crab cakes so big they're almost softball-sized. While this place isn't fancy, it does serve the best crab cakes in the city. It's also a good place for a picnic if you're in the area, but you should order ahead.
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
fox5dc.com
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
Comments / 3