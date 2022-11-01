ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Filming To Take Place In Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Filming will take place in Carroll Creek Linear Park From Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The filming will take place near and on the suspension bridge. The park and walkways will not be closed to pedestrians...
FREDERICK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking

At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Signs of the Times

Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Wagshal’s opening downtown DC location

Wagshal’s, the nearly 100-year-old market and delicatessen in Washington, D.C., is opening a downtown location. Wagshal’s has signed a lease at Tishman Speyer’s 1747 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, about one block from the White House, for a 5,000 square foot space that will house Wagshal’s Grand Bodega.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

COVID-19 continues to impact DC-area live theater performances, survey finds

Almost three years after the first outbreak of COVID-19, a new survey of more than 2,700 people finds the virus is still having an impact on D.C.-area theaters with live performances. According to a survey for the local theaters by Limelight Insights by Shugoll, a national marketing research, the average...
PWLiving

Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
MANASSAS, VA
AdWeek

Larry Miller to Co-Anchor Get Up DC on WUSA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Larry Miller has been promoted to anchor for Washington, D.C. CBS affiliate WUSA morning newscast Get Up DC. Miller will anchor alongside...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Weekly

Goatman and Chessie and Snally…Oh My

The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

RFK Stadium’s iconic orange seats up for sale ahead of demolition

If you have fond memories of the stands rocking at RFK Stadium and would like to own a piece of history, take a seat. Events DC announced Thursday it is selling off RFK’s iconic orange seats in advance of the demolition of the 61-year-old sports stadium that once hosted the Washington football team, soccer team D.C. United, and two Major League Baseball teams.
WASHINGTON, DC
travelmag.com

5 of the Best Washington DC Private Tours

We have sorted through enough itineraries and information to keep any bureaucrat happy to bring you the best five private tours of Washington DC. Depending on whose rhetoric you choose to believe, Washington DC is the home of freedom, the ultimate American beacon of hope and dreams; or it’s the swamp, a place of torpid bureaucracy and a scam-artist leadership intent on lining their own pockets. For those proud of their nuanced opinions, it’s an indispensable cornerstone of the great American machine that every once in a while, needs a little maintenance. A trip along the National Mall is a trip through the history of Western democracy and social reform over the last few centuries. Private guided tours, such as the options below, are particularly in vogue in Washington D.C. because there’s so much to see.
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm

The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
RESTON, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Crab Cakes in Baltimore at Faidley's Seafood

Faidley's is a traditional Baltimore crab cake restaurant operated by the same family since 1886. It's a walk-up joint that offers crab cakes so big they're almost softball-sized. While this place isn't fancy, it does serve the best crab cakes in the city. It's also a good place for a picnic if you're in the area, but you should order ahead.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA

