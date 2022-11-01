ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

HipHopDX.com

50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More Support Petition Seeking To Ban Rap Lyrics In Criminal Cases

50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott and many more artists are showing support for a recent petition banning the use of rap lyrics in court cases. On Tuesday (November 1), The Guardian reported a letter has been circulating titled Art on Trial: Protect Black Art, and it includes signatures from big-name artists such as 50, Cole, Scott, and others such as Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend

The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal

Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
iheart.com

A Waffle House accident and Kanye gets the boot

It appears Kanye West is trying to find another company to take on his Yeezy shoes. The disgraced rapper showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in California yesterday morning, and was quickly escorted away from the building. This comes a day after Adidas cut ties with Kanye over his recent anti-semitic comments. Skechers, which was founded and is run by a Jewish family, released a statement saying Kanye "arrived unannounced" and the company "has no intention" of working with him.
