thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More Support Petition Seeking To Ban Rap Lyrics In Criminal Cases
50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott and many more artists are showing support for a recent petition banning the use of rap lyrics in court cases. On Tuesday (November 1), The Guardian reported a letter has been circulating titled Art on Trial: Protect Black Art, and it includes signatures from big-name artists such as 50, Cole, Scott, and others such as Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Britney Spears sparks concern after claiming she's releasing X-rated movie this week
Britney Spears fans have expressed concern for the star after she teased the imminent release of what looks to be an X-rated movie. Internet users are no strangers to sharing their thoughts when it comes to Spears, with support for the star stemming back years as details about her life under conservatorship began to emerge.
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Keke Palmer says she is ‘pretty devastated’ after Being Mortal shut down amid Bill Murray allegations
Keke Palmer does celebrity impressions on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Keke Palmer has spoken out after her film Being Mortal was shut down amid allegations against her co-star, Bill Murray. In April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film after Murray was accused of “inappropriate behaviour”.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal
Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
iheart.com
A Waffle House accident and Kanye gets the boot
It appears Kanye West is trying to find another company to take on his Yeezy shoes. The disgraced rapper showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in California yesterday morning, and was quickly escorted away from the building. This comes a day after Adidas cut ties with Kanye over his recent anti-semitic comments. Skechers, which was founded and is run by a Jewish family, released a statement saying Kanye "arrived unannounced" and the company "has no intention" of working with him.
