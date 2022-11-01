ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desperate callers warned police that a Seoul Halloween celebration was becoming a 'major disaster.' More than 150 people still died in the horrific crowd surge.

By Natalie Musumeci
 2 days ago

South Korean investigators inspect the scene of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

  • People called the police warning them of potential dangers in the hours before the deadly Seoul crowd crush.
  • Eleven emergency calls were made in the four hours before the Saturday crowd surge, Reuters reported.
  • "People are falling down on the streets, looks like there could be an accident," one caller warned.

In the hours and minutes before more than 150 people were killed in a massive crowd crush in South Korea's capital of Seoul , desperate Halloween revelers warned police the situation was "very dangerous" and "chaotic."

Eleven emergency calls were made in the roughly four hours before the weekend crowd surge in the district of Itaewon and the transcripts of those calls — released on Tuesday — paint a harrowing scene of people pleading for help.

"Looks like you can get crushed to death with people keep coming up here while there's no room for people to go down," someone warned in the first emergency call that was made at 6:34 p.m. local time on Saturday, Reuters reported .

The caller continued, "I barely managed to leave but there are too many people, looks like you should come and control," according to the news outlet.

A crowd of about 100,000 people had been celebrating on the narrow streets of Itaewon when the deadly crush unfolded.

Only 137 police officers had been dispatched to the area at the time, authorities have said.

"People are falling down on the streets, looks like there could be an accident, it looks very dangerous," another caller warned to police at 8:33 p.m., Reuters reported, citing the transcript.

Another alarmed caller told police, "This is chaos. Chaos … I'm not even kidding," The Washington Post reported .

"We're all trapped. This is about to become a major disaster," the caller said while pleading, "Please do something about this street. I seriously think people are going to die," according to the Post.

Just minutes before the crowd surge in the nightlife district turned deadly, someone made an emergency call at 10:11 p.m. saying that people "will get crushed to death here," Reuters reported.

"It's chaotic," the caller said, according to the transcript, which noted that screams could be heard, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hee Keun, the commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, admitted on Tuesday that the crowd control at the scene of the tragedy was "inadequate" as he explained how police received multiple calls that night from people warning about possible danger, the news outlet reported.

"I feel a heavy responsibility [for the disaster] as the head of one of the related government offices," Yoon said during a televised press conference, according to The Associated Press .

"Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again," he said.

The deadly crowd crush — one of the worst disasters in the country in years — also left more than 150 people injured.

Twenty-six foreign nationals from countries including the United States, Iran, China, Russia, and Japan were among the dead, according to the AP.

Related
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
The Independent

Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede

A video shows a densely packed crowd beginning to panic in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.Footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.Shouts and screams are heard throughout the crowd as partygoers are seen being pushed and shoved by the force of people.More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Seoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crush in South Korean capitalSeoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crushKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
The Independent

Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’

An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
CNN

Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
AFP

Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede

Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
BBC

S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'

Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
EW.com

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry after privately dating

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now a pair of Mrs. Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, respectively, revealed in a Instagram post that they got married. It was also the first time the pair had made public their relationship.
ETOnline.com

Lee Jihan, K-Pop Singer, Dead at 24 After Crowd Tragedy in Seoul, South Korea

K-pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died. The young entertainer was among the victims of the horrific crowd surge tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in the incident, which occurred on Saturday in Itaewon, a busy nightlife district in the capital city.
Insider

Community Policy