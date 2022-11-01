ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'

By Annie Martin
 Nov. 1 (UPI)

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Pharrell Williams will release a song with South Korean boy band BTS .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQfO9_0iuUNSmY00
Pharrell Williams teased his collaboration with K-pop group BTS in a new interview with RM. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

The 49-year-old singer, rapper and music producer confirmed the collaboration in an interview with BTS member RM for Rolling Stone .

The new song will appear on Williams' upcoming album, Phriends . The artist has yet to announce a release date.

"It's the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I'm actually talking about this way more than I'm supposed to, but it's a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it's amazing, and I'm super grateful," Williams said.

"I just love this song," RM added.

"I love it too," Williams agreed, adding that "Everyone that hears it is like, 'Whoa.'"

BTS has previously collaborated with Steve Aoki , Charli XCX, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg , and other international artists.

The K-pop group announced in October that it will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

RM confirmed in the interview that his solo album is "90 percent done."

His band mate Jin, who will be the first to enlist in the military, made his solo debut with the song "The Astronaut" on Friday.

