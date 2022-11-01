Watch: Tilda Swindon confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A trailer released Monday for British director Joanna Hogg's sixth film The Eternal Daughter shows star Tilda Swinton taking on double duty.

Honoree Tilda Swinton attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15. In "The Eternal Daughter," Swinton plays dual roles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Swinton portrays an artist returning home to confront a mysterious past, while also portraying the artist's elderly mother. The Eternal Daughter , which was filmed secretly during lockdown in Wales, co-stars Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies.

Martin Scorsese , who previously produced Hogg's The Souvenir and The Souvenir Part II, also starring Swinton, returns as executive producer.

The film premiered Sept. 6 at the Venice International Film Festival and has screened in New York, Toronto and London. The film is set for an official domestic release in theaters on Dec. 2.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com