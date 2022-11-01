“I don’t wanna ride with y’all bi*ches up here” — Chris Webber shared a story of Jason Williams riding in the team bus’ undercarriage

Chris Webber's White Chocolate story had his Open Court co-hosts laughing their heads off.

Chris Webber and Jason Williams © Raj Mehta and RVR Photos - USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is full of amusing locker room stories, and Chris Webber once shared one of his that involved former Sacramento Kings teammate Jason Williams stowing a ride inside the undercarriage storage compartment of the team bus.

" You know how we make rookies do everything? " Webber shared. " It wasn't even fun... He would do whatever. "

Webber then revealed that during a trip to Boston, the team was handing out chores, and they couldn't find Williams after a bus ride to the hotel.

" We get to the hotel, " Webber continued. " Everybody's checking. Everybody's like, 'Where's Jason?' And we really can't find him. It's about maybe three, four minutes... And we looked under the bus, picked up the thing under the bus. He's laying on the luggages under the bus. I was like, 'What are you doing?' He was like, 'I don't wanna ride with y'all bi*ches up here.' "

Continuing the tradition

While it is a dream for basketball players to make it to the NBA, most of them have to endure rookie hazing carried out by veteran teammates. Reggie Miller handed out chores to rookie teammates to make them feel like they were part of the team . Avoiding the tradition might be impossible for rookies, except in special situations.

For instance, Shaquille O'Neal said he was never hazed after asserting he was the Orlando Magic's franchise player. Being tough can also help, as O'Neal said he could not order Kobe Bryant and Goran Dragic around because of their toughness. As for Jose Calderon , he used the language-barrier excuse to avoid rookie hazing.

Williams probably didn't have a valid excuse because Webber and their other teammates could order him around.

Making beautiful music together

It seems that the experience allowed Williams and Webber to develop great chemistry. The duo connected on several highlight-reel plays throughout their time together.

They also helped the Kings transform into playoff contenders, making the postseason for three consecutive seasons from 1998 to 2001. Unfortunately, their partnership ended when Sacramento traded "White Chocolate" in the 2001 offseason partly because of behavioral issues.