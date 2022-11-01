ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Messenger

Football: Victor, Canandaigua, Red Jacket roll into semifinals

We’re down to the final four in each of the Section V football brackets and locally, there are three teams in play for a berth in championship games. In Class AA, Victor is riding an eight-game win streak, Canandaigua is seeking a fourth straight title in Class A2 and Red Jacket has a bit of momentum in pursuing its third straight 8-man title.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
HAMBURG, NY
localsyr.com

Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season

It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Chamber honors Top 100 companies

Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored the top 100 fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region Tuesday night. This was the 36th year of the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. Coming in at number one this year, AeroSafe Global,...
ROCHESTER, NY

