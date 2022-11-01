Read full article on original website
Football: Victor, Canandaigua, Red Jacket roll into semifinals
We’re down to the final four in each of the Section V football brackets and locally, there are three teams in play for a berth in championship games. In Class AA, Victor is riding an eight-game win streak, Canandaigua is seeking a fourth straight title in Class A2 and Red Jacket has a bit of momentum in pursuing its third straight 8-man title.
Tom Golisano announced new business school in Brighton
Officials said Golisano's press conference will discuss a major educational initiative for the Greater Rochester Area.
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, November 2nd 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: another delay for the Station 12 project; Synacor Inc. relocates its Buffalo headquarters; mentorship partnership formed between the International Institute of Buffalo and Leadership Buffalo.
Four New York Towns Named Some Of The Best In The County
Four cities in New York State were recently named some of the best places to live in the entire county. US News and World Report recently published their "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023" list and four cities in New York made it into the Top 50.
localsyr.com
Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
WIVB
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
southernillinoisnow.com
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
wutv29.com
Local leaders react to Lee Zeldin reconsidering Bills stadium deal if elected governor
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With just eight days until election day, the race for governor is as contentious as ever. One of the talking points has been the ongoing Buffalo Bills stadium negotiations. During last week’s debate, Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin said if elected, he would consider trying to...
stepoutbuffalo.com
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season
It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
13 WHAM
Chamber honors Top 100 companies
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored the top 100 fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region Tuesday night. This was the 36th year of the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. Coming in at number one this year, AeroSafe Global,...
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
