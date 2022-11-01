RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO