Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Reno
Lowe's Hometowns Project benefits Reno's Libby Booth Elementary with needed upgrades
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Libby Booth Elementary in Reno has been selected to receive a special $75,000 project grant to make improvements in areas they need the most. The school hosted a volunteer event with Lowe’s to build gardens to increase fresh produce for older military veterans with challenges.
FOX Reno
Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
FOX Reno
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
FOX Reno
South Lake Tahoe Police searching for robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe Police officers are looking for the suspect in a convenience store robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the report of a robbery on Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. which had just occurred at 7-11 at 800 Emerald Bay Rd. The 7-11 employee reported that the suspect had already fled the store on foot.
FOX Reno
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
FOX Reno
Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teen
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy was last seen on Nov. 5 around 2 p.m., leaving her Dayton residence on foot. She was last seen wearing a red and white Santa print pajama pants and a dark gray, long sleeve top.
Comments / 0