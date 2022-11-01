Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
British PM Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Lauds New Celeb Terrorist Murderer
Uday Al-Tamimi is the newest celebrity terrorist in the Palestinian Authority and its leading faction, Fatah. Tamimi has become famous because he murdered 18-year-old female Israeli soldier Sgt. Noa Lazar and wounded an Israeli security guard at the Shuafat checkpoint in northern Jerusalem last month, and ten days later wounded another Israeli security guard in Ma’ale Adumim, before being shot and killed by guards.
The Jewish Press
French President Macron Calls to Congratulate Netanyahu on Election Win
French President Emmanuel Macron called Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to congratulate him on winning last week’s election. During their conversation, Netanyahu accepted an invitation from Macron to visit Paris. The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening relations between France and Israel. They also discussed regional challenges, primarily...
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons
Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation. “God has no team,” Rabbi David Wolpe told the politically diverse congregation at his Los Angeles synagogue, Sinai Temple. “The notion that one party or faction is repository of all virtue is fatuous and dangerous,” Wolpe added. “God is greater than parties. If we catch some of that spirit, perhaps we can begin to heal the deep divisions that beset our nation and our world.” Less than 50 miles away, at the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills megachurch, Pastor Jack Hibbs was eager to take sides in what he calls a “cultural war.” He urged his evangelical congregation to oppose a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in California’s Constitution.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIV: Ordinary Bureaucrats and Functionaries
*Editor’s Note: Part XIV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. In this group, there were the ordinary bureaucrats and functionaries in the middle and lower levels of government. They included German experts on the Jewish people and the civil servants in the German Foreign Office, who served as the apologist, defender, and propagandist for the “antisemitic movement in Germany.” The decision by key personnel to advance antisemitic policy “was calculated, not fanatical.” This was not the primary reason for their conduct “but rather a symptom.” They were not forced by any “external threat” to act as they did. Whatever personal reservations they might have harbored about handling the Jewish question, they unvaryingly performed their responsibilities with “meticulous efficiency.”
The Jewish Press
Iran Finally Admits It Armed Russia with Kamikaze Drones
After months of bold-faced denials, on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian finally admitted his country had delivered drones to Russia, but emphasized it took place before the start of the Ukraine war, IRNA reported. Amirabdollahian still insisted that “the hue and cry created by certain Western states that...
The Jewish Press
Larry’s Letters: The Guardian’s View on Israel’s Latest Election
It is the height of cynicism for the Palestinians to declare that thanks to the results of Israel’s elections they have no partner for peace. The Palestinian mantra is ‘from the river to the sea we will be free’. This means that all of Israel belongs to them. If there is no legitimate Jewish state, why or with whom would the Palestinians negotiate? The Guardian editorial did not contain one word about the 7200 acts of resistance boasted about by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas. All of these acts occurred prior to the elections. 7200 acts of resistance, i.e. car rammings, shootings and knife attacks against your peace partner is a pretty poor way to convince Israelis to vote for a party committed to making major land concessions.
The Jewish Press
Report: ‘Millions’ of Jewish American Dollars Paid to Raise Percent of Arab Vote
A bombshell report Saturday night on Israel’s Channel 13 News claimed millions of American dollars were used to increase the Arab vote in Tuesday’s Israeli elections. The information was made public by Israeli Arab candidate MK Sami Abu Shehada, chair of the Balad party. Balad failed to cross...
The Jewish Press
Eyal Hulata Resigns as National Security Council Adviser
Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata has resigned from his post, according to a report Friday by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster. Hulata informed caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid that his resignation will take effect upon the formation of the new government to be headed by Likud chair Benjamin Netanyahu.
Hakhel – Then And Now
Hakhel – Then And Now
Thousands of Jews – men and women, infants and their great-grandmothers, scholars and laypeople – assembled in Yerushalayim in the Beis HaMikdash. A hush falls over the mammoth crowd, as the royally bedecked king of Israel ascends on to a platform and reads sections of the holy Torah. The nation is inspired and invigorated. A display of unity and a statement of purpose envelops the Jewish people.
The Jewish Press
Departing Diaspora Minister Shai: Labor Should Have Expressed More Right-Wing Attitudes
Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai on Sunday morning told Reshet Bet radio that his party should have expressed “more right-wing attitudes” to avoid its colossal defeat last Tuesday. “LGBTQ and feminism didn’t use to be the party’s core, the emphasis on social issues was exaggerated,” he said.
The Jewish Press
In Israel: Right Wins, Left Loses
I’m not Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s biggest fan, but credit where it’s due: Even in a political system where no one seems to ever leave politics permanently, he pulled off yet a third comeback. The first time around, he seemed to be politically dead in the...
The Jewish Press
United Hatzalah Teams Up with 2 Groups to Bring Bed-Ridden Child to the Kotel
A 10-year-old boy who suffers from a birth defect that has kept him in hospital on a ventilator since birth was brought last Tuesday morning to the Kotel for a joyous birthday celebration made possible by United Hatzalah, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, and Herzog Hospital. Herzog Hospital turned to...
The Jewish Press
The True Author Of A 19th Century Satire
An obscure volume I acquired recently titled in Yiddish, “Der Yüdisher Erev Pesach,” was published several times in the late 19th century in Eastern Europe and later in New York. This volume is an interesting case of the ghost-writing phenomenon, in an era where popular writers were the center of attention in the Jewish world, and popular figures such as Sholom Aleichem drew up to 200,000 at their funerals. This volume was a great success, and thousands of copies were printed and sold, though for years the true authorship was shrouded in mystery.
The Jewish Press
First-Ever Synagogue Established at Moroccan University
Morocco has become the first Muslim-majority nation to establish a synagogue at one of its universities, according to a report by The Media Line. The new synagogue at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) was promoted by the Muslim-founded Mimouna Association, an NGO that aims to promote the country’s Jewish heritage, and by the American Sephardi Federation (offices in Morocco and the UAE).
The Jewish Press
Smotrich/Ben Gvir to Negotiate with Netanyahu as United 14-Mandate Faction
Responding to concerns that Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is doing his best to diminish the power of his biggest coalition partner, Religious Zionism/Otzma Yehudit, and has been using Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri as his tool to divide and conquer the religious Zionists in his future coalition government (Report: Netanyahu Asked Deri to ‘Demand’ Finance Ministry, Denying It to Smotrich), Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir issued a statement saying they agreed on maintaining their joint bloc ahead of coalition negotiations.
The Jewish Press
20 Democrats say Keep Israel Out of Visa Waiver Program
As the United States appears to be close to adding Israel to the list of countries in the Visa Waiver Program, 20 progressive Democrats in Congress are trying to prevent it. The group, led by Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct. 27 that said that Israel should be kept out of the program because of “ethnic-based discrimination” and racial profiling. The letter, which was leaked to Jewish Insider, argued that Israel does not meet the criteria of the program because of “discriminatory restrictions” for entry into Judea and Samaria.
The Jewish Press
Larry’s Letters: “The Israel We Knew Is Gone,” Thomas Friedman, Nov. 4, N.Y. Times
Thomas Friedman is correct, Israel has changed. But the change is not part of a worldwide trend to right wing authoritarianism, it is the reaction to the current intifada that the Palestinian Authority has inflicted on Israel, not to free their people from Israel’s ‘occupation’ , but to convince the Palestinians that they, not Hamas are the true defenders of Jerusalem. Yes it’s that dysfunctional. The competition between the two Palestinian factions resulting in a constant state of war is what persuaded Israelis to vote in a hard line government.
The Jewish Press
The Problematic Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal
In the wake of the maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon, there remain key questions about Hezbollah’s role and its future actions. Israel agreed to a deal on the eve of the election, and it also appeared to back down from its earlier claims, agreeing to a line off the coast that gives in to most of Lebanon’s demands. Although the deal has been praised by the US, it leaves questions about whether it will bring stability or whether Hezbollah can use it as a pretext to create tensions in the future and lay claim to areas off the coast.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Ancient Hebron (Part 2)
“All the elders of Israel came to the king at Hebron, and King David sealed a covenant with them in Hebron before Hashem (G-d), and they anointed David as King over Israel (2 Samuel 5:3)”. Unbeknownst to most, Hebron was the capital of Israel prior to Jerusalem becoming the eternal...
