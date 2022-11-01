Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US sanctions two Haitian politicians accused of involvement in drug trafficking
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians accused of involvement in drug trafficking. The US Treasury Department levied financial sanctions against Joseph Lambert, "the sitting President of the Haitian Senate (who) has held political positions in Haiti for 20 years" and Youri Latortue, "a former Haitian Senator and a longtime politician."
US Ambassador to UN condemns North Korean missile launches and lack of action by Security Council
The US Ambassador to the United Nations on Friday condemned both North Korea's missile launches and the lack of action taken by the UN Security Council to address them as "appalling." In remarks at a UN Security Council meeting on the matter, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Pyongyang had launched a "staggering"...
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
As Donald Trump inches closer to launching another presidential run after the midterm election, Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The...
House January 6 committee interviewing Secret Service agents in Trump's motorcade on day of attack
The House January 6 select committee is getting a window into former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, interviewing on Friday the Secret Service agent who was in the lead car on January 6 and scheduling testimony from the driver of Trump's presidential vehicle as soon as next week, multiple sources tell CNN.
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was 'unconstitutional,' paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday. Rhodes is the first...
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden's pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. "We have informed the former President's counsel that...
Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach
Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week's midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week on...
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell's challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
How the midterms could affect Wall Street
Last week was a volatile one on Wall Street, with stocks falling after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dashed the market's dreams of a pivot and suggested that more big rate hikes are likely coming. But Wall Street is still turning its hopes to Washington. Investors are betting on a...
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump's team has specifically discussed November...
New Iran protests erupt in universities, Kurdish region
New protests erupted in Iran on Sunday at universities and in the largely Kurdish northwest, keeping a seven-week anti-regime movement going even in the face of a fierce crackdown. But they have now become a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the fall of the shah.
White House gets 'Goldilocks' jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It's the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day --...
Stocks in Hong Kong log best week in more than a decade
Global investors have two big questions on their minds: When will the Federal Reserve become less aggressive in its campaign against inflation? And does Beijing plan to ease its strict "zero-Covid" policy any time soon?. Markets were disappointed this week when the Fed indicated it could push interest rates even...
