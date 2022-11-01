Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar
LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
Woman indicted in deadly overdose of 26-year-old Darlington County man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Darlington County Grand Jury met Thursday and indicted 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Timmie Cassidy of Darlington. Cassidy passed away back in April from an overdose. Mooneyham was arrested in August following a four-month...
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Horry County early Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Carolina Road. Crews reported critical injuries and troopers...
Missing, endangered teen last seen in Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — A missing teenager that was believed to be endangered has been found safe. Breanna Laplaca, 17, was reported safe at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Horry County Police Dept. She was considered endangered due to a medical condition. Where she was found has not...
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Drivers were asked to avoid an area of N. Kings Highway as Horry County Fire Rescue worked to clear a crash Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded just before 6 p.m. to the crash involving a vehicle driving into a building in the area of 9814 N. Kings Highway.
6 indicted in criminal conspiracy case, including Marion County councilman: SLED
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Immediately after receiving the indictment of Marion County Councilman Oscar Jay Foxworth, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-34, suspending Foxworth from office. Foxworth is suspended until he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath...
3 suspects arrested for drug trafficking following search warrant, GCSO says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three suspects were arrested for drug trafficking after Georgetown County deputies conducted a search warrant in the Murrells Inlet community on Friday, Nov. 4. GCSO reported recovering trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, along with heroin, marijuana, and three firearms. The following suspects are charged with...
Conway police search for persons of interest following theft at local store
Police in Conway needs the public's help to locate two people wanted for questioning following a reported theft from a local fish shop. Police say Oct. 28, the Conway Police Department opened an investigation into a grand larceny case that occurred at 1609 4th Ave, Stalvey's Bait and Tackle. Investigators...
Happy tails! Darlington County firefighter adopts cat he helped save
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Darlington County firefighter recently adopted a cat that he helped save. Staff at the Darlington County Humane Society said Bobo was brought in to them after being found in the middle of the road by the fire chief. Bobo came into the shelter...
Hundreds walk to slow Alzheimer's disease in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Over 500 people took part in the “Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's” Saturday. The Grand Park at the Market Common was covered in purple as people held different colored flowers representing their connection to the disease. All the donations went toward...
Person struck, killed by vehicle while walking on Sandy Bluff Road in Horry Co.: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night. The wreck took place around 8:40 p.m., in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tidwell said a 2006...
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
DHEC tours growing community garden in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Leaders with the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control took a tour of the Community Garden in Pawleys Island Friday. They learned more about their system in hopes of implementing it across the state. The garden was started two years ago during the pandemic...
Horry County residents hit the polls for last day of early voting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people across the Grand Strand are beating those long Election Day lines by voting early. It was the first time the option was available for a South Carolina general election. According to the South Carolina Election Commission, more than 438,000 early votes...
Traffic blocked on Highway 31, just north of Highway 501, due to 2-vehicle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Avoid the area of Highway 31 near Mile Marker 18, just north of Highway 501, as southbound lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash in which one of the involved vehicles overturned. One person is being transported to the hospital at...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Green Sea area, firefighters say
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian; they said critical injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched to Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive in the Green Sea area around 8:40 p.m. Crews had to shut down the road while they...
Field of Honor: 300 American flags on display in Georgetown to honor nation's veterans
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The Kiwanis Club of Georgetown held its opening ceremony for the Field of Honor Saturday. In honor of our nation's veterans, 300 flags will be displayed at the field in front of International Paper in Georgetown. On each flag will be a tag with information...
Thousands set to gather in downtown Florence for annual Pecan Festival
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands are expected to make their way to downtown Florence this weekend for the annual Pecan Festival. It has been held for more than 20 years. The city spends $150,000 on the festival but it brings nearly $2 million. City leaders said it attracts more...
