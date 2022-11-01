ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

wpde.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
LAMAR, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Horry County early Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Carolina Road. Crews reported critical injuries and troopers...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Missing, endangered teen last seen in Longs found safe

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — A missing teenager that was believed to be endangered has been found safe. Breanna Laplaca, 17, was reported safe at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Horry County Police Dept. She was considered endangered due to a medical condition. Where she was found has not...
wpde.com

3 suspects arrested for drug trafficking following search warrant, GCSO says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three suspects were arrested for drug trafficking after Georgetown County deputies conducted a search warrant in the Murrells Inlet community on Friday, Nov. 4. GCSO reported recovering trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, along with heroin, marijuana, and three firearms. The following suspects are charged with...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Conway police search for persons of interest following theft at local store

Police in Conway needs the public's help to locate two people wanted for questioning following a reported theft from a local fish shop. Police say Oct. 28, the Conway Police Department opened an investigation into a grand larceny case that occurred at 1609 4th Ave, Stalvey's Bait and Tackle. Investigators...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Hundreds walk to slow Alzheimer's disease in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Over 500 people took part in the “Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's” Saturday. The Grand Park at the Market Common was covered in purple as people held different colored flowers representing their connection to the disease. All the donations went toward...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

DHEC tours growing community garden in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Leaders with the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control took a tour of the Community Garden in Pawleys Island Friday. They learned more about their system in hopes of implementing it across the state. The garden was started two years ago during the pandemic...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Horry County residents hit the polls for last day of early voting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people across the Grand Strand are beating those long Election Day lines by voting early. It was the first time the option was available for a South Carolina general election. According to the South Carolina Election Commission, more than 438,000 early votes...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Green Sea area, firefighters say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian; they said critical injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched to Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive in the Green Sea area around 8:40 p.m. Crews had to shut down the road while they...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

