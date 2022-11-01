ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

pryorinfopub.com

Cherokee Nation Angel Project, Elder Angel Project Accepting Applications

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is now accepting applications for its annual Elder Angel Project, which provides Christmas gifts to Cherokee elders. Applications for the Elder Angel Project will be taken until Nov. 18. “As a nation, we want to help provide for our most vulnerable people –...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

DUI rollover crash sends Oklahoma woman to hospital

COLCORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was admitted to an area hospital after being involved in a crash on Thursday night around 8:30, that troopers say involved an underage drunk driver. Cameron Houser, 19, of West Siloam Springs, Okla. was the passenger in a car driven by Ethan Whaler,...
COLCORD, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Man dies outside of tribal complex

TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

UPDATE: Body of missing pregnant woman found

UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO

