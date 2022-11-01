Read full article on original website
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation Angel Project, Elder Angel Project Accepting Applications
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is now accepting applications for its annual Elder Angel Project, which provides Christmas gifts to Cherokee elders. Applications for the Elder Angel Project will be taken until Nov. 18. “As a nation, we want to help provide for our most vulnerable people –...
koamnewsnow.com
6-year-old dies after vehicle is swept into floodwater in northeast Oklahoma
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one 6-year-old is dead after their vehicle was swept into floodwater Friday night in Adair County, Oklahoma. According to the OHP, the incident occurred around 8:48 p.m. on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla. News on 6 says the 43-year-old...
KHBS
6-year-old dies, man is missing after car is swept away in floodwaters in Adair County, Okla.
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old man is missing after a car was swept away in floodwaters in Adair County, Okla., Friday night. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the car was trying to cross a low water bridge on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla. when it was swept into the water around 8:40 p.m.
KYTV
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Federal prosecutors charged a McDonald County couple in the kidnappings and the deaths of a missing northwest Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and...
Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee dismissing students early Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee said they will release students early Friday due to incoming storms. The district said on social media the high school and middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Stay up to date on...
Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner County
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed part of a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. Authorities say the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
fourstateshomepage.com
DUI rollover crash sends Oklahoma woman to hospital
COLCORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was admitted to an area hospital after being involved in a crash on Thursday night around 8:30, that troopers say involved an underage drunk driver. Cameron Houser, 19, of West Siloam Springs, Okla. was the passenger in a car driven by Ethan Whaler,...
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
Oklahoma woman killed in Adair County crash
Officials say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident in Adair County.
Tornado warning issued in Le Flore, Sequoyah counties
The National Weather Service issued a pair of tornado warnings in eastern Oklahoma shortly before 5 p.m. on November 4.
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
Tulsa based Pokémon card scammer costs victims nationwide thousands
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested Michael McCoy after the Tulsa County DA charged him with four counts of false pretense under $1000 or con game. “In March, we started receiving reports from victims who were all located outside of Tulsa,” said Lt. Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
Man missing, 6-year-old girl dead after driver tries to drive over flooded bridge
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A six-year-old girl died, and a man is missing after the SUV they were in was swept away in flood water Friday night in Adair County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported to a SUV in the water just before 9 a.m. on OK-100, five miles west of Stilwell in Adair County.
“I just don’t understand,” Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week's killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say.
UPDATE: Body of missing pregnant woman found
UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
