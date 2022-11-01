Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons
Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested At McDonald’s For Battery
Ben Gordon was arrested at a McDonald’s in Chicago for allegedly fighting two security guards. Former NBA star Ben Gordon was arrested at a McDonald’s in Chicago early Friday morning after he allegedly beat up two security guards. Chicago police received a disturbance call from the restaurant around 3:30 AM.
Kyrie Irving Given List Of Demands To Play With Nets
In order to return to the Nets, Kyrie will have to condemn the film he promoted, donate $500K, and more. It’s been a hectic few weeks for NBA star Kyrie Irving. Since he posted and praised an anti-semitic documentary on Instagram, public backlash has sought accountability and consequences for his comments. After a five-game suspension from the Brooklyn Nets, the New York team has given Kyrie a list of six demands to complete before he can return.
Kyrie Irving Issues An Apology Following Suspension
Kyrie Irving has issued an apology for posting a documentary with antisemitic conspiracy theories to his social media pages. On Thursday (November 3), the NBA point-guard took to Instagram with a photo of a blacked out square to address his controversial week. “While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” he began the post.
Shaq Claps Back At Kanye West
Shaq wasn’t impressed with Kanye’s callout. Kanye West clearly has a bone to pick with Jewish businessmen, and he isn’t quitting with the harmful rhetoric. While it seemed like Ye was actually taking a break from social media, he decided to hop back on Twitter last night, where he knows he will no longer be policed.
Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe Discuss Kyrie Irving’s Suspension
Kyrie Irving was a hot topic on “Undisputed” this morning. Kyrie Irving is the biggest topic in the sports world right now and it’s all because of his social media post from last week. The Brooklyn Nets star shared a documentary that was filled with untruths and some dubious research. Kyrie was called anti-Semitic for sharing it, and we have since gone down a wild rabbit hole.
Kyrie Irving’s Apology Earns Reaction From Nets GM Sean Marks
Kyrie Irving and the Nets are embroiled in quite a bit of controversy. Kyrie Irving is having a rough go of things right now after sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Over the last few days, Irving has been asked to apologize for his actions, but for the most part, he simply refused to. He continued to make ambiguous statements in the media, and the Nets weren’t happy about it.
James Harden Hit With Devastating Injury Update
James Harden has been exceptional for the Sixers so far. James Harden worked on his physical health quite a bit during the offseason and when he came into training camp, he was in the best shape of his career. This all fell in line with Harden’s new mentality which is all about putting his teammates first, at all costs.
Kyrie Irving Could Be Out Of Brooklyn Soon, Says ESPN Analyst
Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn has been wild. Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in a huge controversy over the last week or so. After sharing a dubiously researched documentary on Twitter, Kyrie was accosted by the media, and it led to his refusal to apologize. Kyrie was given numerous opportunities to right the wrong, but he chose not to.
Miles Bridges Hit With Probation In Domestic Violence Case
Miles Bridges was charged with domestic violence back in July. Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets were closing in on a contract extension back in June as Bridges was set to become a restricted free agent. On the eve of free agency, that immediately fell apart as it was revealed that he had been arrested for domestic violence.
Nike Terminates Partnership With Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Semitic Controversy
After the Nets player shared an anti-semitic film on Instagram, Nike has cut ties while Amazon is still sharing the film. Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving as of last night, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania. The announcement comes just a few days after the Brooklyn Nets player shared an anti-semitic film via Instagram titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America and failed to take accountability for his comments.
Josh Primo Lawsuit Leads To Response From The Spurs
Josh Primo and the Spurs are at the center of a sexual harassment lawsuit. Josh Primo and the San Antonio Spurs are at the center of a sexual harassment lawsuit that will be the talk of the NBA months. Primo allegedly flashed his private parts to Hillary Cauthen, a former psychologist for the team. According to her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, she told the Spurs about what happened, although they failed to act.
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Lakers” Drops Soon: Photos
The Lakers color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Jordan Brand has been coming through with sneakers that are more accessible to those with disabilities. One of the shoes that shares that design philosophy is none other than the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. This is one of the coolest Jordan 1s to drop over the years, and it continues to turn heads.
