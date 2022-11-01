ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleville, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOOD

Making your hard-earned money work for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Finances are tight for so many right now and with prices on the rise, it’s important you put your money in the right place. Today we have Amber and Betsy here from Adventure Credit Union. The team at Adventure Credit Union helps their members get where they need to be! They’re similar to a bank but they operate as a not-for-profit and a cooperative, which means they’re owned by their members. They’re a full service financial institution with all the services you’d expect plus one of the area’s best high yield checking accounts. All it takes is $5 to join!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Have your dream wedding at Sherwood Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Picking the perfect place for your wedding day is one of the biggest decisions you’ll make leading up to the big day. Sherwood Gardens is situated on a historic estate in Plainwell. The 1903 historic estate is fully equipped with everything you would need for your gathering including our Event Barn with space for 150 guests, accommodations for up to 16 overnight guests, as well as our private honeymoon suite.
PLAINWELL, MI
WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist launches new salon

After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly this summer, nearly a dozen stylist were left without a place to work. (Nov. 2, 2022) Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist …. After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR

A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR. A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company

GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society

The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022) Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society. The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

A new month is a great time to look at your finances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The beginning of a new month is a great time to evaluate your goals, not just for the month but how about for your future? If you are getting ready for retirement, there has never been a more important time to evaluate your investments.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Study shows GR traffic light timing above average

The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022) The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: ‘Just Wicked’ at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween isn’t just for trick-or-treating, especially when it comes to attending “Just Wicked” hosted at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. This year, the annual celebration and costume contest kicked off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 until 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to JW Marriott Grand Rapids, the four-hour event featured a “haunted night of spirits, dancing, fun” and costumes!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression relief

Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of life is depleted, and some people can’t see a light at the end of their depression tunnel. (Nov. 2, 2022) ‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression …. Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

IM KIDS 3rd Meal receives large milk donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-In partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 110222

Clear tonight with a low in the low to mid 40s. Clear tonight with a low in the low to mid 40s. A parcel of land in downtown Kalamazoo is now under the county’s ownership after five years under the ownership of Western Michigan University. (Nov. 3, 2022) Craig’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape

What seemed like a fleeting wish back in the 90s is now close to becoming a reality: The Marquette Greenway, a 58-mile marking and hiking trail that connects Chicago and southwest Michigan. (Nov. 3, 2022) Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape. What seemed like a fleeting wish back...
MICHIGAN STATE

