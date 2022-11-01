Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
WOOD
WOOD
WOOD
WOOD
Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist launches new salon
After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly this summer, nearly a dozen stylist were left without a place to work. (Nov. 2, 2022) Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist …. After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly...
WOOD
Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR
A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR. A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Storm...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company
GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
WOOD
Photos: ‘Jack-O-Lantern World 2022’ at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- By now, many West Michiganders have heard about a unique spectacle that went on display from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Jack-O-Lantern World, an immersive walk-through experience, featured thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins along a ¾ mile-long trail.
WOOD
Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society
The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022) Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society. The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has...
WOOD
WOOD
Study shows GR traffic light timing above average
The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022) The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022)
WOOD
Photos: ‘Just Wicked’ at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween isn’t just for trick-or-treating, especially when it comes to attending “Just Wicked” hosted at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. This year, the annual celebration and costume contest kicked off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 until 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to JW Marriott Grand Rapids, the four-hour event featured a “haunted night of spirits, dancing, fun” and costumes!
WOOD
‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression relief
Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of life is depleted, and some people can’t see a light at the end of their depression tunnel. (Nov. 2, 2022) ‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression …. Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of...
WOOD
IM KIDS 3rd Meal receives large milk donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-In partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
WWMTCw
Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 110222
Clear tonight with a low in the low to mid 40s. Clear tonight with a low in the low to mid 40s. A parcel of land in downtown Kalamazoo is now under the county’s ownership after five years under the ownership of Western Michigan University. (Nov. 3, 2022) Craig’s...
WOOD
Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape
What seemed like a fleeting wish back in the 90s is now close to becoming a reality: The Marquette Greenway, a 58-mile marking and hiking trail that connects Chicago and southwest Michigan. (Nov. 3, 2022) Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape. What seemed like a fleeting wish back...
WOOD
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
