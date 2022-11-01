Tax statements have been mailed

Curry County Assessor and Tax Collector, Jim Kolen, reports that his office has prepared the 2022-23 tax roll and property tax statements will be mailed to property owners.

First trimester property tax payments are due no later than Tuesday, November 15. Tax payments may be made by mail or in person at the Assessor/Tax Collector’s office in the Curry Office Annex Building in Gold Beach. Other payment options include payments by telephone or online payments. The tax office will be open for payments 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.

“Most property owners will see a three percent overall increase in their Maximum Assessed Value (MAV),” explained Assessor Jim Kolen. “However, Oregon law dictates that property owners will pay property tax on their MAV or their Real Market Value (RMV) whichever is less,” he added. Kolen reminds owners that the 3% limitation in the Oregon Constitution is on the Maximum Assessed Value of a property not the amount of property taxes.

The RMV noted on the tax statement is the assessor’s estimate of what property would have sold for on January 1, and is based upon sales that occurred primarily in 2021.

Real Market Values are increasing throughout most of the county. This year the Median RMV of single-family homes countywide is $400,750 as compared to last year’s median value of $329,150. The 2022-23 median home values by city are $281,620 in Port Orford, $359,420 in Gold Beach and $432,350 in Brookings. The total RMV of the entire county reached approximately 5.86 billion dollars this year as compared to $4.76 billion in 2021-22.

Taxing districts in Curry County have levied almost $30.94 million in property taxes for 2022-23. The county assesses, collects and distributes the property tax for the districts and receives approximately $2.1 million or 6.9% of the total collected. Of the rest of the total levied property tax approximately 55% goes to Schools, 15% to Cities, 5.6% Libraries, 5% Health District and the rest is for Rural Fire Protection, Ports, Cemeteries etc.

Property owners are encouraged to review their tax statements carefully and if they have questions or have not received their tax statement by November 1st, call Kolen’s office at (541)247-3305 or (866)298-0307. Valuation questions should be directed to (541)247-3294 or 800-242-7601.

Kolen’s office continues to contract with Jackson County to process mailed payments at a cost savings to Curry. This is why the return envelope mailed with the tax statement has a Medford, Oregon return address.

Property owners making payments by credit card will call the telephone tax payment service at 844-399-5263 and must include their property’s account number which is shown on the upper right-hand corner of the tax statement. The account number begins with a letter (R, M, P, U) followed by five digits. Please enter only the five digits when following the pay by phone option.

Online tax payments are made by accessing the Curry County website at: www.co.curry.or.us and follow the Assessment/Taxation link to “Make A Tax Payment”. There is a $2.00 bank fee for making an e-check payment, a $3.95 bank fee for a Visa debit payment and a 2.5% bank fee for making a credit card payment. A drop box is also available for after-hours payments and is located just inside the covered main entrance to the Curry Office Annex Building. During business hours a drop slot is also available just outside the Assessor/Tax Collector’s office door.

Full tax payments must be received by the tax collector or postmarked by Monday, November 15, for anyone wishing to receive the 3% discount, there are no exceptions. The 3% discount is available with any of the payment options subject to applicable fees. Payments received after November 15 will not receive a discount and will begin accruing interest due to late payment.

If making payments by trimester, the first trimester payment is due November 15, the second trimester payment is due February 15th, and the third trimester deadline is May 16. Trimester payments may be made without accruing interest, but there are no discounts.