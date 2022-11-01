ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area

Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Section of Broadwater reopens after deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater is closed between 6th and 7th West after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday. Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said:. "This morning, shortly after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to what initially called in as a welfare check. We believe...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fatal motorcycle accident closes Broadwater Ave Tuesday afternoon

Police are keeping the westbound lane of Broadwater Avenue from 19th to 21st Street closed after a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon, according to BPD Sgt. Stovall. The BPD says the motorcyclist reportedly lost control of the bike in the 2000 block of Broadwater. No names have been released other...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

One person hit and killed by a car; BPD asking for information

Update Tuesday, November 1, 2022 9:45am: BPD is asking anyone who may have any information about the fatal hit and run in the 600 block of Broadwater sometime Tuesday morning to call law enforcement. A passerby walking in the area saw the body of a man in the grass and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

One person charged with multiple counts in Billings Clinic shooting

36-year-old Panda Aradia of Billings has been arrested and charged with criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawful restraint in connection with a shooting at the Billings Clinic ER October 16, according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick. Aradia reportedly fired one round in an attempted suicide...
yourbigsky.com

West High School threat not credible; BPD investigated

Billings police report officers were made aware of a potential threat at West High School Thursday afternoon but determined it is not credible. The BPD did not say what the threat entailed but said after an investigation into the alleged threat, the school was declared safe and contained, according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick.
KULR8

Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
NewsTalk 95.5

Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High

According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Flu and RSV cases up in Yellowstone County

RiverStone Health is recommending the flu shot for both adults and children after a recent spike in cases. “Respiratory illnesses are increasing in Yellowstone County with at least one local flu patient hospitalized in October and an average of a dozen COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings every day in last week. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is going around, resulting in a few hospitalizations of children,” according to RiverStone Health.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Outsider.com

Well-Known Albino Deer Found Dead in Montana

A beloved albino deer who lived in Billings, Montana for at least the last 10 years, if not longer, was found dead on Oct. 30. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks believes it died of natural causes. Albino deer are rare in the wild, but according to MFWP official Chrissy Webb,...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy