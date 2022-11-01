Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist injured after hitting train in Billings
This happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on King Avenue West about a block east of Daniel Street.
yourbigsky.com
Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area
Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
Fire destroys home south of Molt
Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause remains under investigation.
KULR8
Section of Broadwater reopens after deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater is closed between 6th and 7th West after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday. Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said:. "This morning, shortly after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to what initially called in as a welfare check. We believe...
yourbigsky.com
Fatal motorcycle accident closes Broadwater Ave Tuesday afternoon
Police are keeping the westbound lane of Broadwater Avenue from 19th to 21st Street closed after a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon, according to BPD Sgt. Stovall. The BPD says the motorcyclist reportedly lost control of the bike in the 2000 block of Broadwater. No names have been released other...
Billings police investigating downtown shooting
The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in the alley behind the 3000 block of Second Avenue North.
Billings residents want change following traffic deaths on busy street
Residents want adequate lighting, re-painted crosswalks, and more signage on the busy street. But the city of Billings wants concerned citizens to know that change takes time.
KULR8
High school students in Billings taken to hospital for drug related medical emergency
Billings police tell us the medical emergency that had West High School placed in a soft lockdown Wednesday was drug related. School resource officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old boys overdosing after ingesting a substance, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Two students were taken to a local...
KULR8
38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.
yourbigsky.com
One person hit and killed by a car; BPD asking for information
Update Tuesday, November 1, 2022 9:45am: BPD is asking anyone who may have any information about the fatal hit and run in the 600 block of Broadwater sometime Tuesday morning to call law enforcement. A passerby walking in the area saw the body of a man in the grass and...
Billings police investigate possible threat at West High School
The Billings Police Department and school district officials on Thursday investigated a possible threat against West High School.
yourbigsky.com
One person charged with multiple counts in Billings Clinic shooting
36-year-old Panda Aradia of Billings has been arrested and charged with criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawful restraint in connection with a shooting at the Billings Clinic ER October 16, according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick. Aradia reportedly fired one round in an attempted suicide...
yourbigsky.com
West High School threat not credible; BPD investigated
Billings police report officers were made aware of a potential threat at West High School Thursday afternoon but determined it is not credible. The BPD did not say what the threat entailed but said after an investigation into the alleged threat, the school was declared safe and contained, according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick.
KULR8
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High
According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
Forced out by floods: Fromberg woman leaves home 4 months after flooding
Montana’s high housing prices put a new home out of reach and Bandy had to make the hard decision to move back to her home state of Missouri.
yourbigsky.com
Flu and RSV cases up in Yellowstone County
RiverStone Health is recommending the flu shot for both adults and children after a recent spike in cases. “Respiratory illnesses are increasing in Yellowstone County with at least one local flu patient hospitalized in October and an average of a dozen COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings every day in last week. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is going around, resulting in a few hospitalizations of children,” according to RiverStone Health.
Well-Known Albino Deer Found Dead in Montana
A beloved albino deer who lived in Billings, Montana for at least the last 10 years, if not longer, was found dead on Oct. 30. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks believes it died of natural causes. Albino deer are rare in the wild, but according to MFWP official Chrissy Webb,...
Burned Red Lodge firefighter Dan Steffensen heals and advocates for others
It’s been a year since a Red Lodge firefighter, Dan Steffensen was welcomed back home to Montana after being burned while fighting the Harris Fire. Now, he’s helping to advocate for other volunteers.
